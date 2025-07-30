Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

The First Lettered Page Of Batman #1, Leaked (Spoilers)

The First Lettered Leaked Page Of Batman #1, Reveals What Happened To Jim Gordon (Spoilers)

Article Summary The first leaked lettered page of Batman #1 reveals Jim Gordon as a beat cop in Gotham once again.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez launch a bold new Batman era starting with this highly anticipated issue.

Major shake-ups from Batman #157 set the stage; Gordon leaves detective work to rejoin the police force.

Batman #1 debuts September 3, 2025, promising intense challenges for Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight.

At the end of Batman #157, by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, we had both a chastened Batman and Jim Gordon. With Gordon deciding to quit being a private investigator and detective, and rejoin the force, even if it meant starting from the bottom again.

And whatever the events of Batman: H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb are, whether they have any impact or not, that is where we are at the leaked opening page of the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. As if we'd never been away. A slight amendment has been made to protect the Lunar Distribution account number of whichever comic book store let this lettered version of the preview page out of their sight…

Officer Gordon and Officer Espinoza, two beat cops in Gotham City. What's the worst that can happen? Oh yes, something falling from above… here is how some of the other unlettered preview pages have been playing out.

Not long now… the 3rd of September is not far away. Not really. Not in the grand scale of things.

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

