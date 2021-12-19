The First Marvel One-Shot, Iron Man & Submariner #1, Up for Auction

While not the first Marvel title that only lasted one issue, Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1 was the first time that the publisher released what we now call a one-shot on purpose. "We promised to start '68 off with a bang, and we kidded thee not," began Stan Lee in that month's Bullpen Bulletins page that explained what was going on here. "So, hang on to your crash helmet, pilgrim — this is what you've been waiting for! It's finally happened! The star-spangled Captain America — and the great, green-skinned Hulk — have both been awarded their own full-length mags each month! That means, starting right now, you can buy the big, new, action-packed Captain America comics, as well as the sensational, spectacle-filled Incredible Hulk comics, and thrill to their awesome adventures from cover to cover! BUT — now you're probably wondering what'll happen to Iron Man and the swing-in' Sub-Mariner!" The answer, of course, was that their then-current storylines in Tales to Astonish and Tales of Suspense would be concluded in Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1. An important one-shot that paved the way for both characters to get their own titles, there's an Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages up for auction in today's 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

"Well, you didn't think we'd forget about 'em, didja? For this month only, they're both sharing the same mag," Stan continued. "And both their names will be featured up in the cover title. That's right — we said 'For this month only!' Because, next month — aw, no sense telling you now! We've got some big changes corning month after month — and we might as well clue you in a little at a time. as we go along: So, watch for the big surprise announcement coming up next ish — and the ish after that — and after that — and after that! Yessir! 1968 is the year of Marvel"

And of course, 1968 was indeed a banner year for Marvel with a number of now-coveted series debuts. If a high-grade Iron Man #1 has climbed outside of your price range, this Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages is worth a look, at auction today in the 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. Gene Colan and Bill Everett cover. Colan and Johnny Craig art. Iron Man story continued from Tales of Suspense #99 and continues in Iron Man #1; Sub-Mariner story continued from Tales to Astonish #101 and continues in Sub-Mariner #1. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $600. CGC census 12/21: 221 in 9.2, 247 higher.

