The First Two-And-A-Bit Weeks Of Marvel Comics' January 2025 Solicits

But here are the first two weeks of Marvel January 2025 solicits such as X-Men, Namor, Star Wars, X-Force, X-Factor, Amazing Spider-Man...

Article Summary Explore the thrilling Marvel January 2025 comics with new issues of X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers and more!

Join Black Cat surprising the Avengers, and the intense new Daredevil and Elektra clash in epic conflicts.

Witness Cable's return in Love and Chrome, and a life-or-death faceoff between Miles Morales and Black Panther.

Celebrate Marvel’s legacy with the Fantastic Four 65th anniversary reprints and new heroic tales.

We ran a couple earlier today, and Marvel released a few as news stories over the past week. But here are the first two weeks, plus a bit, of Marvel Comics January 2025 solicits and solicitations, with all the covers Bleeding Cool can muster, With X-Men, Namor, Star Wars, Spider-Gwen, Avengers, Werewolf By Night, Daredevil, Cable, X-Force, X-Factor, Spider-Men, Amazing Spider-Man, What If Galactus, Venom, New Champions, Nyx, Sentinels, Ultimate Black Panther, Rogue, Magik, Deadpool/Wolverine and the start of Marvel reprinting the entire first year of the Fantastic Four every month for their 65th anniversary.

AVENGERS #22

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Farid Karami

(CA) Valerio Schiti

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events… …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun!

DAREDEVIL #17

(W) Saladin Ahmed

(A) Aaron Kuder

(CA) John Romita Jr.

DEATH BECOMES HER! As intrigue and violence swirl around them, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are about to face the most intense conflict of their entire time as Daredevil…and it could be against one another!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

(W) Cody Ziglar

(A) Daniele Di Nicuolo

(CA) Federico Vicentini

TRIAL BY COMBAT! Who will be left standing – BLACK PANTHER or SPIDER-MAN?! Deep in the wilds of Wakanda, a ritual to save Miles Morales' life begins, and the panther god BAST can no longer help him! Two more deities invade Miles' desperate trial, hungering for Spider-Man's corrupted soul. Only ONE of their chosen champions will be saved.

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1

(W) David Pepose

(A) Mike Henderson

(CA) Ian Churchill

MARVEL'S MOST EXTREME MUTANT RETURNS! He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay – and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever. Get ready for big action, bigger threats and the biggest guns in the Marvel Universe, in this epic new series from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (PUNISHER, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and superstar artist Mike Henderson (DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN LOGAN)!

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

(W) Greg Pak, Evan Narcisse

(A) Eder Messias

(CA) Taurin Clarke

SAM WILSON SOARS AGAIN! When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization's dark underbelly, he'll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk! Greg Pak (INCREDIBLE HULK, WEAPON H), Evan Narcisse (RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER) and Eder Messias (PHASES OF THE MOON NIGHT) join forces for a high-flying Cap adventure!

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #9

(W) Stephanie Phillips

(A) Von Randall

(CA) Mark Brooks

WHO CAN YOU TRUST? With the city held in grips of fear, Gwen does not know who she can trust. With Black Tarantula taking his aim off her and onto the corruption in the system, Gwen needs to decide which side she is on before the situation gets out of hand!

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #3 [BUNDLES OF 5]

(W) Marco Rizzo, Steve Foxe

(A) Claudio Sciarrone, Silvia De Ventura

(CA) Arianna Florean

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION! Learning doesn't stop outside the classroom! Teenage super hero Spider-Man knows this all too well. He's just your average high school student-except that he keeps New York City safe with help from super friends like Captain America and Red Hulk. When villains like the Serpent Squad put Spidey's abilities to the test, will his Spider-Sense and creative problem-solving be enough to ace saving the day? Featuring two 10-page short stories, the third installment in this thrilling ALL-NEW series invites new readers into the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #7

(W) Rodney Barnes

(A) Steven Cummings

(CA) Phil Noto

DREAMS AND MADNESS! Hera must answer to the New Republic while a reunion takes place far, far away.

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11

(W) Greg Weisman

(A) Andres Genolet

(CA) Emilio Laiso

ELEMENTARY debuted last issue and continues on her hero journey alongside BOTH SPIDER-MEN! But that journey is going to be rocky with TWO ELECTROS and…is that a giant Lizard? Uh-oh.

ULTIMATES #8

(W) Deniz Camp

(A) Juan Frigeri

(CA) Dike Ruan

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY! America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #6 [POLYBAGGED]

(W) Jason Loo

(A) Sergio Dávila

(CA) E.M. Gist

ENTER: LILITH! After her defeat during the BLOOD HUNT, Lilith has been biding her time – setting the stage for a Hellish uprising with DEATHWATCH, THE HOOD and a WEREWOLF BY NIGHT at its fore! But WHICH Werewolf by Night? And will the pelts of the rest line Lilith's path?!

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1

(W) Mat Groom

(A) Lan Medina

(CA) Ron Lim

The first in a new series of one-shots that asks the question: What if Galactus recruited some of Marvel's best and brightest heroes as his new cosmic heralds? See how the Power Cosmic transforms these once-familiar champions, twisting and turning all of Marvel history in their wake! In this tale, Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?

X-FACTOR #6

(W) Mark Russell

(A) Bob Quinn

(CA) Greg Land

BETRAYED! X-Factor have survived their most grueling trial yet… Who can they turn to? And can they endure another betrayal?

X-FORCE #7

(W) Geoffrey Thorne

(A) Jim Towe

(CA) Stephen Segovia

THE POWER OF LOVE! The romance of BETSY BRADDOCK and RACHEL SUMMERS has been fraught with challenge, but can they navigate the mysterious problem with Rachel's powers – and still survive the machinations of the alchemical menace known as LA DIABLA?! Edge-of-your-seat action and revelations in the next issue of X-FORCE! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

ALL-NEW VENOM #2

(W) Al Ewing

(A) Carlos Gomez

(CA) Adam Kubert

A.I.M. AND FIRE! A.I.M. are on the hunt for the All-New Venom – and they're not alone! Who are.. the SYMBIOTE SQUAD? Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for the new Venom host puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated… with extreme prejudice!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

(W) Joe Kelly

(A) Cafu

(CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1 [POLYBAGGED]

(W) Erica Schultz

(A) TBA

(CA) Paulo Siqueira

MURDER IS AN ART! The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell's Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, all signs point to an impossible perpetrator! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it's up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth, if she can stomach it!

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

(W) Riccardo Secchi, Steve Behling

(A) Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

(CA) Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS AS MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY! MICKEY has stretching powers! MINNIE can turn invisible! GOOFY can burst into flame! DONALD has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers, they vow to help those in need as – the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop MOLE PETE from destroying DUCKBURG! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic ORIGIN special!

NAMOR #6

(W) Jason Aaron

(A) Alex Lins, Paul Davidson

(CA) Alexander Lozano

THE WAR OF THE SEVEN KINGS REACHES A BLOODY TURNING POINT! The warriors of the Secret Seas and the barbarian hordes of Attuma's Skarka Tribe. The monstrous leviathans that serve the King in Coral. The sorcerous monks of the Holy Atlantean Emperor. On the plains of the deep, the armies of seven would-be kings have assembled, and all now look to Namor…to see which side the Sub-Mariner will choose.

NEW CHAMPIONS #1

(W) Steve Foxe

(A) Ivan Fiorelli

(CA) Gleb Melnikov

WHO ARE THE NEW CHAMPIONS? What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch's mysterious protégé, a cursed roller derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune's mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they'll have to learn how to work as a team quickly – or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela! Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli (TIMESLIDE) team up to introduce the next generation of Marvel Heroes!

NYX #7

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

(A) Enid Balam

(CA) Sara Pichelli

$3.99 USD

"I've seen what you're building, Prodigy. And I don't think you have any idea how dangerous it is. Ms. Marvel trusts you, but you're helping her perpetuate a lie. Sophie trusts you, but you're absolving her of her crimes. Wolverine trusts you, but you're asking her to indulge her violence. Anole trusts you, but he's the only one of you holding to the old ways. So I'll make this easy. I'll do it in a language we both understand. My name is Synch. And I challenge you to a battle to the death. I challenge you to the CIRCLE PERILOUS."

SENTINELS #4

(W) Alex Paknadel

(A) Justin Mason

(CA) Justin Mason

With the program shuddered by Corina Ellis, the Sentinels face an uncertain future. What does it mean to be terminated when your job is literally your life? And what will four unstoppable super-soldiers do with the time left to them?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

(W) Bryan Hill

(A) Stefano Caselli

(CA) Stefano Caselli

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER! Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight's followers even accept defeat? And the Maker's Council can't be stopped so easily… The epic climax of the first year of ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER!

UNCANNY X-MEN #8 [ROG]

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Javier Garron

(CA) David Marquez

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE! The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey!

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1

(W) Josh Trujillo

(A) TBA

(CA) Ron Lim

Gambit is the most charismatic, most heroic and most capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable, but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? Prepare for a heist, mon ami, one like the Multiverse has never seen before!

WOLVERINE #5

(W) Saladin Ahmed

(A) Martin Coccolo

(CA) Martin Coccolo

WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1

(W) Benjamin Percy

(A) Joshua Cassara

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

(W) Stan Lee

(A) Jack Kirby

(CA) Jack Kirby

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby changed super-hero storytelling forever when they introduced Reed Richards, Ben Grimm and Susan and Johnny Storm. Together, the adventurous quartet blast off on an experimental rocket flight – only to be bombarded by life-altering cosmic rays! Reed becomes the elastic Mister Fantastic! Ben transforms into the rocky Thing! Sue turns into an Invisible Girl! And Johnny flames on as the Human Torch! They'll use their incredible powers to help humankind – starting by fending off the menace of the Mole Man! The book that started it all is re-presented in full – including its original ads! It's the next best thing to buying FANTASTIC FOUR #1 off the stands back in 1961! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1.

MAGIK #1

(W) Ashley Allen

(A) German Peralta

(CA) J Scott Campbell

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES! The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (LOKI, BLACK PANTHER), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all!

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1

(W) Tim Seeley

(A) Zulema Scotto Lavina

(CA) Nick Bradshaw

JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE! The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world!

