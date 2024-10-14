Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: flaming carrot, Sweetie Candy Vigilante

The Flaming Carrot Returns In Sweetie Candy Vigilante Finale

Bob Buden's The Flaming Carrot Returns returns after 18 years In the finale of Sweetie Candy Vigilante from Dynamite in December

Ut! The original counter culture-superhero crossover character The Flaming Carrot, created by Bob Burden that brought us The Mystery Men, starred in Cerebus and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, granting him a Todd McFarlane cover, is back to finish off 2024. And now appearing in the Sweetie Candy Vigilante finale by Suzanne Cafiero and Thiago Vale to be published by Dynamite Entertainment, with a cover by Bob Burden to mark the occasion.

Flaming Carrot Comics is an American superhero comic book created by Bob Burden, featuring the absurd, surreal adventures of the Flaming Carrot.

The Flaming Carrot first appeared in Visions #1 in 1979 and in subsequent yearly issues that eventually became the program booklet of the Atlanta Fantasy Fair, with Flaming Carrot stories went in each yearly edition of the magazine through 1987. In 1981, Burden, under the company name Killian Barracks Press, self-published Flaming Carrot Comics #1 that convinced Dave Sim of Cerebus and Aardvark-Vanaheim, to publish Flaming Carrot as a regular comic, after including him in Cerebus, After Renegade, Burden took Flaming Carrot to Dark Horse Comics, before self-publishing again for a spell in the nineties,and then returning to Dark Horse. In 1993–1994, Mirage Studios aksio published the four-issue series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Flaming Carrot Crossover. Flaming Carrot was relaunched in 2004 with Image Comics and Desperado Publishing. The final appearance (until now) was the 2006 Photo Comic Special #1 from Killer Robots. And now. Sweetie Candy Vigilante! Here's the solicit,

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR B BURDEN (MR)

DYNAMITE

OCT240305

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Bob Burden

You betta' watch out! You betta' not cry! Betta' save the date! Why?… This December, SWEETIE is hosting an exclusive INVITE-ONLY CHRISTMAS PARTY! Let the North Star guide you to her newly pepper-minted "Fortress of Sweetness" headquarters on Sweetie Candy Vigilante Islands to join Pixie Stix, Candy Wolf, Gummee Bear, Tinsel, and the rest of the sweet squad for the festivities. The guest list is a mind-blowing who's who from the world of the immortals, including THE GREAT PUMPKIN (who rises out of the pumpkin patch each All Hallows Eve), Candy Wolf's EX – yep, you guessed it, "Little Red" herself – and even all nine of Santa's star reindeer! Jingle, Jingle, Jingle! SLAY BELLS will ring, and because you've all been EXTRA-GOOD this year, as promised and hinted at throughout the series, CANDY WOLF will finally spill the SWEET tea on the backstory between SWEETIE and the North Pole's Boss "Nic," famously known as SANTA! Is he as "saintly" as he's been fabled? Was Sweetie once chosen to join the ranks of team North Pole? Did she take issue with Nic's buddy Krampus? And what was that odd little Elf Santa had gifted to Sweetie really up to while sitting on her shelf all day? Knock back the eggnog with Peter Cottontail and Jack Rabbit (who've already had one too many) and pull up a cozy chair alongside the yule log fire for the bitter-SWEET Christmas story in this special holiday-themed issue closing out the year AND Volume 2 of Sweetie Candy Vigilante! This issue's one-off, self-contained storyline is an excellent opportunity for anyone new to the series to jump in and experience first-hand what all the buzz is about, while at the same time it will satisfy the sweet tooth of any steady "candy vigilante" craving more from Sweetie and her unique world of candy-coated carnage! Choose from four fantastic covers, including a very special entry (Cover B) illustrated by legendary indie comics creator and artistic icon BOB BURDEN! Universes collide as his cult-classic antihero FLAMING CARROT makes a SPECIAL APPEARANCE, TEAMING WITH SWEETIE in the first Flaming Carrot crossover since his team-up with the world-famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades ago! Don't miss a sweet beat – order now and guarantee a copy under your tree this December! Includes a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the new single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series. Look for the ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO STARRING SWEETIE and the CANDY VIGILANTE squad – coming in fall 2024!In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: $4.99

