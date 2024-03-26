Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

The Flash #7 Vs. Back To The Future (Spoilers)

Today's Flash #7 by Simon Spurrier and Ramon Perez takes a break from Mike Deodato's dazzling grid panels innovations.

Article Summary

  • Flash #7 by Simon Spurrier and Ramon Perez features time-bending storytelling with Inspector Pilgrim.
  • The issue takes a break from Mike Deodato Jr.'s visual style but maintains its signature time-travel focus.
  • Bart Allen critiques Back To The Future's take on timelines, while the comic references other classics.
  • The narrative hints at a complex plot involving time-gobbling monsters and the mysterious Inspector Pilgrim.

Today's Flash #7 by Simon Spurrier and Ramon Perez takes a break from Mike Deodato's dazzling grid panels innovations that have been an iconic visual aspect of this series. But the writing is as timey-wimey as ever with Max Mercury, Bart Allen and Inspector Pilgrim at the heart of all time and space.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Flash #7

Rather than being a Flash version of John Constantine, he appears to be more of a Quantum Leap Doctor Manhattan.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Flash #7

And it seems that the future just isn't what it used to be. But then, was it ever? Apparently so.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Flash #7

And that's you need an  Inspector Pilgrim on hand to solve the case. Not that Bart Allen is buying much of this.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Flash #7

Bart Allen calls out Back To The Future for its treatment of the timeline with some kind of lag.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Back To The Future screencap

Though it always made be wonder why, if the kids no longer existed, why one oif the parents would have taken that photo of an empty space. See also the headstone from the third film, why would someone photograph an empty stone like that?

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Robocop Vs Terminator #3

Personally I preferred the rolling time changes from Frank Miller and Walter Simonson's Robocop Vs Terminator.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Robocop Vs Terminator #3

A little more energetic than Back To The Future's version. Better effects too.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Back To The Future screencap

But according to Inspector Pilgrim, it's all our fault.

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Flash #7

Yeah, that does sound quite Doctor Manhattan, doesn't it?

The Flash Vs. Back To The Future
Watchmen #9

So… what's coming?

FLASH #7 
(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Ramon Perez (CA) Mike Deodato Jr
Jai West is going to try to rescue Max Mercury from the horrific remains of Timepoint, now a world overrun by time-gobbling monsters, and he's got surprising backup–the shadowy bubble gum-chewing figure who goes by the name Inspector Pilgrim! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

