The Flash #7 Vs. Back To The Future (Spoilers)

Today's Flash #7 by Simon Spurrier and Ramon Perez takes a break from Mike Deodato's dazzling grid panels innovations.

Today's Flash #7 by Simon Spurrier and Ramon Perez takes a break from Mike Deodato's dazzling grid panels innovations that have been an iconic visual aspect of this series. But the writing is as timey-wimey as ever with Max Mercury, Bart Allen and Inspector Pilgrim at the heart of all time and space.

Rather than being a Flash version of John Constantine, he appears to be more of a Quantum Leap Doctor Manhattan.

And it seems that the future just isn't what it used to be. But then, was it ever? Apparently so.

And that's you need an Inspector Pilgrim on hand to solve the case. Not that Bart Allen is buying much of this.

Bart Allen calls out Back To The Future for its treatment of the timeline with some kind of lag.

Though it always made be wonder why, if the kids no longer existed, why one oif the parents would have taken that photo of an empty space. See also the headstone from the third film, why would someone photograph an empty stone like that?

Personally I preferred the rolling time changes from Frank Miller and Walter Simonson's Robocop Vs Terminator.

A little more energetic than Back To The Future's version. Better effects too.

But according to Inspector Pilgrim, it's all our fault.

Yeah, that does sound quite Doctor Manhattan, doesn't it?

So… what's coming?

FLASH #7

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Ramon Perez (CA) Mike Deodato Jr

Jai West is going to try to rescue Max Mercury from the horrific remains of Timepoint, now a world overrun by time-gobbling monsters, and he's got surprising backup–the shadowy bubble gum-chewing figure who goes by the name Inspector Pilgrim! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

