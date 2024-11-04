Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #154, thomas wayne

The Forgotten Child Of Thomas Wayne (Batman #154 Spoilers)

At the end of Batman #153. Bruce Wayne faced a brother of a problem with Wayne Enterprises over his ownership of the firm.

Article Summary Batman #154 introduces a secret brother vying for Bruce Wayne's inheritance, shaking up Wayne Enterprises.

Chip Zdarsky's final arc explores Thomas Wayne's complex past and its impact on Bruce's present.

Thomas Wayne's evolving portrayal in Batman lore contrasts heroic and darker versions of Bruce's father.

As Batman unravels family secrets, Gotham faces a crisis threatening both Wayne Enterprises and its heroes.

At the end of Batman #153 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, Bruce Wayne faces a problem with Wayne Enterprises over his ownership of the firm.

There have been options over the years, Gotham mayoral candidate Lincoln March believed himself to be Bruce Wayne's younger thought-dead brother, Thomas Wayne Jr. And the now wiped continuity of Thomas Wayne Sr, the elder brother of Bruce. But this appears to be someone new… and Bruce needs someone he can trust who knew them, and worked at the same hospital that Thomas did…

She was a showgirl. With yellow feathers in her hair. And a dress cut down to there… sorry, that was inappropriate. Thomas Wayne was getting some decent press in Detective Comics, but in Batman, it's back to bad dad… clearly the young Bruce Wayne had been driving them apart.

He would have had to know about it… and so he didn't know about it. Chip Zdarsky, on his final Batman arc, an extra one passed what he had planned, is leaving a few presents behind him. Such as a half-brother for Bruce… who wants his inheritance. It's all getting rather Jacob and Esau, is it not? Or maybe a bit like Batman Damned…

Thomas Wayne was the benevolent, beloved father of Bruce Wayne. He was a doctor who did charitable work. His son Bruce becomes Batman after Thomas and his wife Martha are shot dead by a random mugger. That's what kicks off the whole Batman story. But we have seen from Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo Batman Damned Book One that Thomas Wayne appeared to be engaging in affairs, cheating on his wife with a nurse and that saw Thomas Wayne walk out on Martha.

It was not alone. Geoff Johns' Flashpoint saw Thomas Wayne became Murderous Batman after his son Bruce was gunned down in a mugging. In the Telltale Batman games, Bruce discovers Thomas Wayne was a gangster who profited off crime in Gotham In the Black Label comic Batman: Damned, Bruce Wayne relives the trauma of realising Thomas Wayne cheated on his wife. And the Joker movie has Thomas Wayne as a full-on rich scumbag, smug, entitled and condescending to the poor. He runs for mayor under the assumption that he would win because he thinks he deserves it. Recently, Detective Comics has tried to buck that trend…

Portraying him as a good decent man with morals, and when challenged, finds other, loving solutions, rather than take lives into his hands.

But the main Batman seems to be going in the other direction… Batman #154 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico is published this Wednesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN #154 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!