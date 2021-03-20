The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)

Connor Hawke was created by Kelley Puckett and Jim Aparo as the son of Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, and his former girlfriend Sandra "Moonday" Hawke. first appearing in Green Arrow volume 2 #0 in 1994, first as Oliver Queen's sidekick, then becoming the second Green Arrow, and later joining the Justice League.

However the character has been absent since the New 52 reboot of the DC Universe in 2011, and the de-ageing of Oliver Queen. An alternative universe version of Connor appeared in the series Earth 2, as Red Arrow. Connor Hawke also appeared in The CW's Arrow, as the son of John Diggle, played by Joseph David-Jones. While Oliver Queen discovered his own illegitimate son William Clayton, played by Jack Moore with a future adult version played by Ben Lewis.

But in the world of Infinite Frontier, things are changing. In Death Metal, and in Infinite Frontier #0, we learnt that everything happened, everything mattered, Including, presumably Connor Hawke.

In June, DC Comics is publishing the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1. Which states that it will "see what the past, present and future have in store for Oliver Queen, Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, Red Arrow, Speedy." But is that all? No. Big spoiler image time.

Because, leaked to Bleeding Cool, is this word from this week's upcoming Detective Comics #1034. Which has the second part of the Robin story that saw Damian Wayne confront his mother Talia Al Ghul – who, of course, is involved with the Lazarus Pit. And as the solicitation says, The League Of Lazarus. Which will be continuing in the new Robin comic book. And might explain the covers for Robin #3… and the identity of Damian Wayne's ultimate competition.

A knockout competition for the revived dead? Brought back to life by the Lazarus Pit, just like Damian Wayne was?

And might that explain the return of this fellow?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1034

DC Future State may be over—but the present looks tense! With the loss of his fortune and manor, the election of Mayor Nakano, and the growing anti-vigilante sentiment in Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman…or risk being left behind by his own city. To make matters worse, a catastrophic crime wave has taken hold of the city, culminating in a murder mystery that hits close to home—the suspects mount, the clues multiply, and the trail of bodies hasn't ended yet! Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and superstar artist Dan Mora begin an exciting, surprising, and death-defying new chapter of Detective Comics. Plus, in the second and concluding chapter of "Demon or Detective," Damian Wayne meets a startling new faction from his family's checkered past…but what is the League of Lazarus? $4.99 In-Store: 3/23/2021

Robin #3

It's a beach party from hell! Robin's mission to get to the heart of the League of Lazarus's inner workings has left him once again locked in combat with his fellow fighters, but never did Damian Wayne think it would lead to a beach-blanket cookout. What's more dangerous than a life-or-death struggle for the all-or-nothing prize of immortality? Well, for Damian, it's acting like a normal teenager for five minutes. And don't miss the surprise confrontation with Damian's number 1 competition, a mysterious fighter trained by the League of Shadows!