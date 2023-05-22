The Future Of The DC Universe Teased In Justice Society Of America #4 Tomorrow sees the publication of the Justice Society Of America #4, which plays off some of what we saw in the far future of the Legion.

But what may have led there may have changed, as the cracks are deeper and in different places. Also, there are some dead Justice Society members along side.

It's all about divining the future, that The Green Lantern can save the Red Lantern, the Sandman's Nightmare will wear his mask, and Salem The Witch Girl is not to be trusted, and Jay Garrick will find Joy again. Given Deadman's role in the upcoming Knight Terrors crossover as well as Doctor Destiny and Wesley Dodds, how much of this will play out in that?

But there is an aspect of the future that may be more difficult to bring to pass.

I mean Batman dies a lot. This does appear to be a new death, though. Not the one from Justice League #75, or from Batman: Failsafe, or from Batman RIP, or the one that was meant to happen in Tom King's Batman ad that Gotham Girl went on about a lot… I mean this is also drawn by Mikel Janin, could there be any chance?

After all, it's all about changing the timeline for the JSA. So who knows what events they might be able to crossover with or reflect, Hey, how about Lazarus Planet?

Taking on Destiny… or Doctor Destiny? Either way, the Huntress is doing exactly what she shouldn't do, and what is utterly expected of her…

"And put that frog down. Seriously. Don't you know where he's been, Dad?" Justice Society of America #4 is published tomorrow.

Helena's journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

