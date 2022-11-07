What Is The Future Of The JSA In DC's New Golden Age? (Spoilers)

This week's DC New Golden Age one-shot by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. Characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned with DC continuity retconning around them. And this weekend, Bleeding Cool ran Who's Who profiles of The Thirteen. So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern.

But what of the JSA itself? The New Golden Age #1 preview shows those early meetings of DC's first superhero team from November 22nd, 1940.

Before the comic book jumps forward almost a thousand years to the 31st Century of the Legion Of Super Heroes. And a time when the scales of justice have fallen, and decay has set in.

But there is hope to come… from Lanterns, Beetles and Doctors. And a time of the Legion Of Super-Heroes… that seem to suddenly be unnecessary?

The New Golden Age #1 is published tomorrow, with Stargirl & The Lost Children #1 next week, and Justice Society Of America #1 at the end of the month. And it's all connected…

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

An epic teenage DC hero event brought to you by Teen Titans writer Geoff Johns and iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022