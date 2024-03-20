Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, franklin richards

The Future Of The Fantastic Four At Marvel (Spoilers)

In Fantastic Four #18 published today, we see Franklin Richards finding a way to manage his own omnipotence and omniscience.

Lots of folk are looking into the future right now. Destiny, over in X-Men Forever has been doing this since, well, forever.

And keeping seperate books while she is at it.

While Madame Web (what movie?) is also doing the same in a more specific and localised fashion…

By just doing it once a year, lookimng forward, and fixing anything that no one can see coming. And without the possibilirty that he will send all his friends and family to the cornfield.

Unless of course it gets changed back when he is offline again. And we get a new use of the Fantastic Four's powers in a fastball special circuit fashion.

The Storm Siblings, creating planet killing lasers. The Fantasticn Four have turned the Earth into a Death Star.

You can see why SHIELD is contiunuing to keep an eye on them all. Or maybe weaponise them in the future? Fantastic Four continues to be Marvel's best ongoing superhero comic book, and these are just a few reasons why. I do hope it has a long future courtesy of Ryan North and friends…

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240777

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

THE SECRET OF FRANKLIN RICHARDS! Franklin Richards has been an immortal, a god, an Omega-level mutant – and more. He's created life, entire universes, and been worshipped for it. He's ended life and been cussed out with just as much sincerity. But there's something else Franklin Richards has done – and is doing – that nobody else in the universe knows about. Also in this issue: An invisible asteroid threatening all life on Earth and the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D.! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN FOREVER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240631

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

HAUNTED HOUSE OF X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation from Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN) and Luca Maresca (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT)! Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $4.99 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240548

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Greg Land (CA) Greg Capullo

2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you've only seen the tip of the iceberg! In the pages of this one-shot, we're going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren't going to want to miss this!

Rated T In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $7.99

