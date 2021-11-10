The Future Of Venom Teased In Venom #1 With Kang & Bedlam (Spoilers)

The new Venom #1 from Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch launches today, giving a glimpse of Venom's future to come. And just as in his The Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing brought a message from the far flung future, so Eddie Brock gets one as well… as one of his symbiote spin-offs gets possessed to deliver such a message.

With Eddie Brock now the new King In Black, God Of The Symbiotes and in control of all, the message may not be an entirely welcome one.

Especially one delivered in blood. So… limited run at godhood for Eddie? And we get a vision of the very near present, with Dylan under assault that plays out in Venom #1… with more besides.

Bedlam is the mutant name of Jesse Aaronson from Factor X, X-Force, Generation X now living on Krakoa, who could create and project a bio-EM field. This has the effect of temporarily disabling any similarly powered technology in the vicinity and who can affect the human brain's neural chemistry, thus allowing him to project the illusion of pain and confusion into other people… presumably another Bedlam this one?

And Kang is involved, naturally, as this is a time issue. We saw Kang involved with symbiote in the recent Free Comic Book Day flashback…

As well as in the Symbiote Spider-Man flashback for King In Black.

While there are plenty of Kangs hanging round in today's Savage Avengers #26 as well.

Got to lobe the name of his time sled too…

VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211017

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

AN EPIC NEW ERA FOR THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE STARTS HERE!

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, we're closing out 2021 with one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history – an all-new VENOM from some of comics' greatest talents! Marvel mainstay AL EWING, who himself has just ended a character-redefining run on IMMORTAL HULK, is being joined by RAM V, a horror maestro all his own, to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen! AS IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH, they've been joined by industry legend BRYAN HITCH, who is leaving IT ALL ON THE PAGE! We haven't led you astray yet, have we? So trust us when we tell you that you have NEVER seen a VENOM like this! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $5.99 SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210993

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

The LAST Savage Avenger Standing!

Kulan Gath has cleared the board of all his enemies…except one. 'Nuff said!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99