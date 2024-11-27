Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Gospel Of Ultron, west coast avengers

The Gospel Of Ultron in West Coast Avengers in 2025

The new West Coast Avengers #1 launches today by Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim from Marvel promising The Gospel Of Ultron in 2025

Article Summary Marvel unveils West Coast Avengers #1 by Duggan and Kim, spotlighting Ultron's redemption journey.

Issue #3 poses a new Ultron emerging as leader of a radical religion, challenging his heroic turnaround.

Firestar joins as a mentor in issue #2, but struggles with her ORCHIS past, impacting team dynamics.

Iron Man and War Machine form a team with villain redemption in mind, featuring Spider-Woman and Firestar.

The new West Coast Avengers #1 launches today by Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim from Marvel after being teased in Iron Man as a redemptive Avengers comic book, even to Ultron. Though solicitations for upcoming issues read, "a second Ultron appears and declares himself leader of a terrifying new religion". And the new issue promising "The Gospel Of Ultron" in West Coast Avengers in 2025…

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

SEP240671

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

ULTRON RETURNS…REDEEMED? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past? Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

OCT240642

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT! Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she's seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral? RATED T+ In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

NOV240615

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

As a second Ultron appears and declares himself leader of a terrifying new religion, Iron Man and War Machine reveal at last how their Ultron became a hero! RATED T+ In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #4

DEC240810

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

SPARKS FLY! A troubled Firestar and the newest and least-tested member of the West Coast Avengers, Blue Bolt, make an unexpected connection – but will this volatile romance strengthen the team or burn it down? Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99

