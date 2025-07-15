Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, sdcc

The IDW Signings, Panels And Exclusives Of San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The IDW Signings, Panels And Exclusives Of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Art Adams, Kevin Eastman, George Takei and more

From celebrating the launch of Godzilla #1 to a giant selection of exclusives, signing events, and panels, IDW is stomping through San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a brand-new booth at #2729 on the show floor.

EXCLUSIVE COVERS

GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Attack Peter

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jared Cullum

MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE 2025 SDCC exclusive cover by Tsuukiyomo

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jack Lawrence & Charlie Kirchoff

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #1 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Jorge Jiménez

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETURN TO NEW YORK TPB SDCC exclusive dust jacket by Danny Earls

GODZILLA 70TH SDCC exclusive gold foil cover by Art Adams

EARLY ACCESS

STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 black & white version

STREET SHARKS #1 ashcan edition

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE #1 black & white version

MERCH & FREEBIES

EXCLUSIVE FOR SALE: GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive pins

FREE: GODZILLA poster

FREE: IDW DARK poster

FREE SONIC poster

FREE: VALIANT UNIVERSE ashcan

FREE: IDW DARK ashcan

FREE: STAR TREK ashcan

FREE: IDW DARK & GODZILLA Free Comic Book Day issues

IDW SDCC Signings

WEDNESDAY (7/23)

6:30-8:30pm: GODZILLA with Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan

THURSDAY (7/24)

9:45-10:45am: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams

11:00-12:00pm: Wristband required: GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY foil signing with Art Adams

12:30-1:30pm: MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE with Megan Brown

2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS with Frank Tieri

3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES with Patrick Horvath

5:00-6:00pm: STAR TREK with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell

FRIDAY (7/25)

10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES & THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May

11:30-1:30pm: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz

2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA with Attack Peter, Hayden Sherman, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Hanna Cha

3:30-4:30pm: TMNT – details to come the week of SDCC

5:00-7:00PM: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz

SATURDAY (7/26)

10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei

11:30-12:30pm: MORE WEIGHT & SPOOPS with Ben Wickey, AJ LoCascio

1:00-2:00pm: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams

2:30-3:30pm: SURFSIDE GIRLS, YOU WISH & THE SIN BIN with Kim Dwinell, Jeff Victor, Robbie Thompson

4:00-5:00pm: IDW DARK with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May, Casey Gilly, Rodney Barnes

5:30-6:30pm: TMNT X NARUTO with Caleb Goellner

SUNDAY (7/27)

10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG with Adam Bryce Thomas, Gigi Dutreix, Ethan Stanley, Daniel Barnes Jr.

11:30-12:30pm: MY LITTLE PONY with Casey Gilly, Stephanie Williams, Tony Fleecs, Brianna Garcia, Amy Mebberson

1:00-2:00pm: STAR TREK with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Robbie Thompson, Travis Mercer, Susan Bridges, Tilly Bridges

3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei

SDCC 2025: IDW PANELS

GODZILLA: ENTER THE KAI-SEI ERA THURSDAY 12:00-1:00pm: Room 29AB IDW's massive new Godzilla universe has arrived! Moderated by Aaron Gregory (Toho) and featuring celebrated creators Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Jake Williams (editor), this panel will be full of kaiju-sized surprises as fans feast their eyes on new art, plot twists, and much more. Don't miss out on the biggest new shared universe in comics.

THURSDAY 12:00-1:00pm: Room 29AB IDW's massive new Godzilla universe has arrived! Moderated by Aaron Gregory (Toho) and featuring celebrated creators Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Jake Williams (editor), this panel will be full of kaiju-sized surprises as fans feast their eyes on new art, plot twists, and much more. Don't miss out on the biggest new shared universe in comics. TMNT: THE NEW ERA OF TURTLE POWER FRIDAY 10:00am–11:00am: Room 25ABC From a massive surprise appearance to a jaw-dropping announcement, IDW's plans for TMNT comics are going to leave fans feeling shellshocked. Moderated by Comic Book Couples Counseling, join franchise co-creator Kevin Eastman and acclaimed comic book creators Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Caleb Goellner, and Bobby Curnow (editor-in-chief) for a can't-miss panel as they reveal exclusive announcements and artwork from the entire line of TMNT comics, including Shredder, Casey Jones, and more!

FRIDAY 10:00am–11:00am: Room 25ABC From a massive surprise appearance to a jaw-dropping announcement, IDW's plans for TMNT comics are going to leave fans feeling shellshocked. Moderated by Comic Book Couples Counseling, join franchise co-creator Kevin Eastman and acclaimed comic book creators Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Caleb Goellner, and Bobby Curnow (editor-in-chief) for a can't-miss panel as they reveal exclusive announcements and artwork from the entire line of TMNT comics, including Shredder, Casey Jones, and more! BENEATH THE COVERS: THE SINISTER WORLD OF IDW DARK SATURDAY 2:00pm–3:00pm Room 4 Horror fans, this is the panel for you. Cosmic terror in Event Horizon and mind-bending tales in The Twilight Zone is just a taste of the nightmares that IDW Dark has to offer. Moderated by Joseph Deckelmeier (Screen Rant), twisted creators Patrick Horvath, Casey Gilley, Rodney Barnes, Hannah Rose May, and Heather Antos (group editor) unleash exclusive reveals and announcements, featuring Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Sleepy Hollow, 30 Days of Night, and more sinister stories that will send a shiver down your spine.

SATURDAY 2:00pm–3:00pm Room 4 Horror fans, this is the panel for you. Cosmic terror in Event Horizon and mind-bending tales in The Twilight Zone is just a taste of the nightmares that IDW Dark has to offer. Moderated by Joseph Deckelmeier (Screen Rant), twisted creators Patrick Horvath, Casey Gilley, Rodney Barnes, Hannah Rose May, and Heather Antos (group editor) unleash exclusive reveals and announcements, featuring Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Sleepy Hollow, 30 Days of Night, and more sinister stories that will send a shiver down your spine. STAR TREK: THE NEXT FRONTIER SUNDAY 11:00am–12:00pm Room 7AB Star Trek fans, head to your transporters because you won't want to miss this fascinating panel. Whether it's the return of Captain Kirk in The Last Starship or the shocking Red Shirts, this panel is set to spill all of the plans that IDW has for Starfleet this year. Moderated by Heather Antos (group editor) and featuring bold creators Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, Robbie Thompson, Travis Mercer, Tim Sheridan, and Tilly and Susan Bridges, the next frontier of Star Trek comics starts here.

SUNDAY 11:00am–12:00pm Room 7AB Star Trek fans, head to your transporters because you won't want to miss this fascinating panel. Whether it's the return of Captain Kirk in The Last Starship or the shocking Red Shirts, this panel is set to spill all of the plans that IDW has for Starfleet this year. Moderated by Heather Antos (group editor) and featuring bold creators Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, Robbie Thompson, Travis Mercer, Tim Sheridan, and Tilly and Susan Bridges, the next frontier of Star Trek comics starts here. AN AFTERNOON WITH GEORGE TAKEI SUNDAY 1:30pm–2:30pm Room 6A Join George Takei for a powerful and heartfelt conversation about his extraordinary life and career. At 88, Takei is as vital and influential as ever—celebrating the release of his deeply personal new memoir, It Rhymes with Takei, and reflecting on the lasting impact of They Called Us Enemy, his bestselling graphic novel about his childhood in U.S. internment camps. From Star Trek legend to tireless activist, Takei brings humor, wisdom, and clarity to an era that desperately needs all three.

