The Immortal Lying Cat Thanks FOC It's Sunday 27th February

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Count Crowley Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #1 by David Dastmalchian and Lukas Ketner from Dark Horse. "It's been a hell of a week for Jerri Bartman. She lost her job, crashed her car, took the only gig available hosting the midnight monster show, and . . . oh yeah-dismembered a zombie. No big deal. Now, to protect the people she loves, she's going to have to take a crash course in monster hunting. And quickly-a vengeful vampire just booked a first-class flight into town." Order ten and make them returnable,

Ghost Cage by Nick Dragotta and Caleb Goellner launches from Image Comics. "When his megacorp power plant falls under attack by terrorists, the super-scientist who revolutionized and controls all energy on Earth sends his ultimate creation (and an adequate employee) in to destroy his most monstrous secrets." Returnable to those registered.

Saga #57 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples featured the return of Lying Cat.

and featured the return of Lying Cat. Marauders #1 lauches from Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini. "Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. But Captain Pryde's crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder: Cassandra Nova! One of the most infamous villains in mutant history might be the Marauders' only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past!" 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variant cover from Lucas Werneck.

Immortal X-Men #1 launches by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck from Marvel. "The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE they strive to hold together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, ETERNALS, The Wicked + The Divine, Die) returns to the world of X with artist Lucas Werneck (TRIAL OF MAGNETO) to bring us all into the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others." With 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variant cover from Peach Momoko.

Armorclads #1 launches by JJ O'Conner, Brian Buccellato and Manuel Garcia from Valiant Entertainment. "In a distant solar system, advanced mechs known as Armorclads are used to fight wars and build worlds. On Xeru, genetically engineered workers live out their short lives mining a valuable mineral called The Pure in construction-class mechs known as Ironclads. When one of their own is killed, the Ironclads' world is turned upside down and they defy their oppressors. Along the way, they'll discover they're embroiled in a mystery dating back centuries that could change the world forever-as long as they band together. Fully returnable and a 1:250 variant."

continues the DC Murphyverse. "A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in Powers's city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?! In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!" Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 by Stephanie Williams, Paula Sevenbergen, Alitha Martinez, Paul Pelletier, Scott Kolins sees "Wonder Woman stars in three sensational stories that will push her to her limits. Will the Amazon Princess come out on top after battling the likes of Circe, Blue Snowman, and the Threnn of Doom? Join us in this celebration of all things Wonder Woman for International Women's Day!"

sees "Wonder Woman stars in three sensational stories that will push her to her limits. Will the Amazon Princess come out on top after battling the likes of Circe, Blue Snowman, and the Threnn of Doom? Join us in this celebration of all things Wonder Woman for International Women's Day!" And also Trial Of The Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 by Joelle Jones concludes her Wonder Girl run – for now. "As Diana's hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom's Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above!"

