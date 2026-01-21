Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black panther, fantastic four, imperial, she-hulk, wiccan

The Imperial Legacy On Black Panther, She-Hulk, Wiccan, FF & Spidey

Semi-spoilers ahead. Or should that be Demi-Spoilers? Today, Marvel published two Imperial spinoffs Black Panther Intergalactic #2 and Planet She-Hulk #3 following on from the intergalactic war kicked off by the Inhumans and the collapse of the Kree-Skrull Empire. But also Wiccan #2, Fantastic Four #7 and Amazing Spider-Man #20, which all touch on this in some way….

Because Peter Parker isn't around on Earth, he is off in space, initially stopped from returning to Earth by the events of Imperial…

And, yes, She-Hulk is still out there as well. Almost three weeks for her, at least she is getting her beauty sleep.

Billy Kaplan, Wiccan, has returned to Earth as a result of the events of Imperial, and he;s looking worse for wear, but to be fair, it's not easy for him to stay ahead.

Black Panther has been handily handing out the exposition in case you had missed it.

She-Hulk is pretty good at that as well.

But Black Panther goes back further.

All the way back to Blood Hunt. Wakanda remembers forever.

Not entirely sure that Fin Fang Foom does though. She-Hulk may fair better against that green giant…

And while Black Panther is facing a Spider-Man villain variant in space doing dastardly things…

A Spider-Man clone variant seems to have beaten this Doctor Octopus when it comes to Peter Parker's inevitable return.

That Ben Reilly! Mind you, you never know, it might attract a certain Black Cat… and repel The Wretched… Black Panther Intergalactic #2, Planet She-Hulk #3, Wiccan #2, Fantastic Four #7 and Amazing Spider-Man #20 are all published by Marvel Comics today.

