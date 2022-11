THE ISSUE: Scientific American, A Novel Form of Aerial Vessel & UFOs

Inventor's "novel form of aerial vessel" made the cover of Scientific American on the Jan 1, 1887, issue. While practically nothing is known about Cole outside of his connection to this invention, his aerial vessel has in recent decades become associated with the wave of UFO airship sightings in a number of locations in the U.S. 1896-1897. The Issue is a column about vintage comics and other vintage periodicals from throughout world history. The idea behind The Issue is simple: for each post, I'll choose something from my collection and talk about what's going on in it, and discuss the publishers and creators behind it. And essentially, I'm just going to end up stepping through illustrated periodical history one issue at a time. There is only one rule in The Issue: No recent stuff. Everything will be from before 1940, and most of it will be from before 1920.