The Justice League Gets Political in Action Comics #1033 [Preview]

Action Comics #1033 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and tensions are heating up in this preview, where Amanda Waller's agents run afoul of Atlantis, sparking an international incident. As countries around the world choose sides between the United States and Atlantis, even the Justice League are squabbling. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1033

DC Comics

0521DC009

0521DC010 – ACTION COMICS #1033 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands… Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! In our second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Mister Miracle!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $4.99