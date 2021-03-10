The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)

A month ago, Bleeding Cool reported how The King In Black series finale has been delayed, as have a number of tie-in mini-series and one-shots. But what about the crossover titles who dipped in and then dipped back out? They seem to be motoring on…

Previous issues of Daredevil saw Typhoid Mary and Matt Murdock: Daredevil taken over by Knull, The King In Black, both finding their own very specific ways to resist. And in today's Daredevil #28 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, it appears that whatever it is that Captain Universe does over in King In Black… it worked.

Typhoid Mary is being cared for by the Kingpin in a medical establishment. And there's sunshine through the window. So whatever it is that worked… worked.

And even Matt Murdock is getting some help over King In Black – and more. At long last.

Just that none of them say something like "wasn't it amazing when Captain Universe, Phoenix, Star-Lord, Silver Surfer, Thor, Galactus, the revived Sentry and… um, Mephisto or something… all teamed up to defeat the King In Black with one big punch?" Because that would give the game away too much and Donny Cates would cry. And that would never do. Chip Zdarsky, keeping Donny Cates free of tears since 2017. Unless, of course, this is all a Knull-inspired illusion… no, they'd never do that. Would they?

DAREDEVIL #28

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210702

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL'S KITCHEN! Matt Murdock is a killer – but while he's serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell's Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil.

Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock's neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL! But she's already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York's mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal – and FAMILIAR – foes at his beck and call… Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99