The Last Book You'll Ever Read in Vault Comics July 2021 Solicits

Vault Comics is launching The Last Book You'll Ever Read from Cullen Bunn and Leila Leiz, the latest "sentence structure" title, a trend I should really categorise… and all of Vault Comics' July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR A LEIZ

VAULT COMICS





MAY211791

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Leila Leiz

Civilization is a lie. Hidden deep in our genes is the truth. And it is slowly clawing its way to the surface. Olivia Kade knows the truth, and she has become the prophet of the coming collapse. Her book, SATYR, is an international bestseller, and it is being blamed for acts of senseless violence and bloodshed all over the world. Olivia's own life is in danger from those who have read her work. Determined to conduct a book tour, she hires security professional Connor Wilson to act as her bodyguard. She only has one requirement: he cannot read her work.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR B HICKMAN

VAULT COMICS





LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR C BLACK BAG

VAULT COMICS

MAY211793

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR D BLACK BAG

VAULT COMICS

MAY211794

BARBARIC #2 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS





MAY211795

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

More blood! More mayhem! More monsters! Will Owen storm the abbey with Soren the witch? Will axe get drunk on blood? Yes! And you're going to love it.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BARBARIC #2 CVR B HIXSON

VAULT COMICS





MAY211796

BLUE FLAME #3 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS





MAY211797

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Adam Gorham

It's been seven months since the incident, and Sam Brausam is alive… if you can call it that. He's barely learned to walk again, his spirit seems broken beyond repair, and the booze and pain pills aren't doing his recovery any favors. His sister Dee-now eight months pregnant-and her boyfriend Mateo have moved into the old family home in order to help care for him. Meanwhile, the Blue Flame continues to build his case to defend humanity from extinction. But seven months into the discovery phase of the trial, the Tribunal Consensus is growing impatient.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLUE FLAME #3 CVR B YOSHITANI

VAULT COMICS





MAY211798

HOLLOW HEART #6 CVR A TUCKER

VAULT COMICS





MAY211799

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Paul Tucker

El finds himself back where he started. But he's changed too much to simply accept this. After discovering what a beautiful thing life can be, EL will not let himself slide back to the Hell his life once was. Mateo offers him a way out, but it comes with an extraordinary cost. And so, EL must at last decide just how much he's willing to pay for his escape.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOLLOW HEART #6 CVR B HICKMAN

VAULT COMICS





MAY211800

MONEY SHOT #13 CVR A LAYNE (MR)

VAULT COMICS





MAY211801

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

While Chris unleashes fierce jealousy on Bree and her new crew of XXX-plorers, Doug and Annie are taken as trophies by alien hunters and brought to their homeworld to witness the horror of….the clay pigeons?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONEY SHOT #13 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR)

VAULT COMICS





MAY211802

SHADOW SERVICE #10 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS





MAY211803

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell

A weapon of mass damnation is hidden somewhere in London, and MI666 have no idea where to find it. As Gina and her team race to a secret location, Hex performs an infernal interrogation. Lives will be lost as Shadow Service's epic second arc reaches its cataclysmic conclusion.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #10 CVR B ISAACS

VAULT COMICS





MAY211804

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #10

VAULT COMICS





MAY211805

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

In the final issue of Vampire: The Masquerade's second arc, it's childe versus sire, as Cecily Bain is forced to make the ultimate choice to maintain the Masquerade. For forces are building beyond the borders of the Twin Cities-forces with not just fangs, but claws-waiting for their moment to strike at the heart of the Kindred.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WASTED SPACE #22 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

VAULT COMICS





MAY211806

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

As the galactic war intensifies, Legion returns to the scene. But is he a boon to our heroes, or a harbinger of doom?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLOOD #5 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS





MAY211807

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

Yonna, Atlacoya, and Texas Red make a pitstop in the strange Ghost Town known as Sargasso for fuel. They're right on the tail of the Hounds of Love. Are they headed for the promised land, too? Find out in the supernatural western fantasy epic Witchblood, No. 5: The Waters of Sargasso!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLOOD #5 CVR B STERLE

VAULT COMICS

MAY211808

WITCHBLOOD #5 CVR C YOSHITANI

VAULT COMICS

MAY211809