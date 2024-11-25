Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Last Kids On Earth, print run

The Last Kids on Earth Graphic Novels Get 250,000 Print Runs

The Last Comics on Earth: A Song of Swords & Stuffies by Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett, Jay Cooper and Douglas Holgate has a 250,000 Print Run

The Last Kids on Earth is a children's illustrated novel and subsequent book series written by Max Brallier and illustrated by Douglas Holgate. It has been adapted into a cartoon. It tells the story of a foster child and loner, Jack Sullivan, abandoned in a cartoonish end-of-the-world apocalypse, building a team of his classmates to fight off zombies. The Last Comics on Earth is a graphic novel spinoff of the series rather than a direct adaptation, written by Max Brallier and Joshua Pruett and drawn by Jay Cooper and Douglas Holgate. And its third volume, The Last Comics on Earth: A Song of Swords & Stuffies, is coming out with a 250,000 first print run…

The Last Comics on Earth: A Song of Swords & Stuffies will be published on the 5th of May, just after Free Comic Book Day from Viking. While the original The Last Kids on Earth novel has just got a Graphic Novel adaptation by Max Brallier and Brian Churilla, also with a 250,000 copy print run.

"The original #1 New York Times bestselling The Last Kids on Earth is now a full-color graphic novel! Ever since the monster apocalypse hit town, average thirteen-year-old Jack Sullivan has been living in his tree house, which he's armed to the teeth with catapults and a moat, not to mention video games and an endless supply of Oreos and Mountain Dew scavenged from abandoned stores. But Jack alone is no match for the hordes of Zombies and Winged Wretches and Vine Thingies, and especially not for the eerily intelligent monster known only as Blarg. So Jack builds a team: his dorky best friend, Quint; reformed middle school bully, Dirk; Jack's loyal pet monster, Rover; and the fiercest girl Jack knows, June. With their help, Jack is going to slay Blarg, achieve the ultimate Feat of Apocalyptic Success, and be average no longer! Can he do it?"

Here are details for the previous two Last Comics On Earth…

The Last Comics on Earth: From the Creators of The Last Kids on Earth Hardcover – April 25, 2023

by Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett, Jay Cooper, Douglas Holgate

A New York Times bestseller! The Last Kids on Earth are creating THEIR OWN COMIC BOOK! From worldwide bestselling author Max Brallier comes a full-color graphic novel spin-off series based on the #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling Last Kids on Earth! Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk are about to face a challenge unlike any they've faced before . . . At their local comic book store, the kids make a startling discovery: they've read every last issue of their favorite comic, Z-Man, and no new issues are coming…ever! (Thanks a lot, apocalypse.). Nooo! Our heroes have but one choice: continue Z-Man's legacy by writing and illustrating THEIR OWN COMIC BOOK! Step one? Knock off their beloved Z-Man and cast themselves as super rad, super goofy, superhero protectors of the mysterious city of Apocalyptia. What could possibly go wrong? Just about everything! Fans are sure to love this hilarious, action-packed, four-color graphic novel series by the creators of The Last Kids on Earth.

The Last Comics on Earth: Too Many Villains!: From the Creators of The Last Kids on Earth Hardcover – April 30, 2024

by Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett, Jay Cooper, Douglas Holgate

The New York Times and USA Today bestselling series from worldwide phenomenon Max Brallier– a spin-off based on the mega-bestselling The Last Kids on Earth! Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk face their biggest challenge yet: creating the sequel to their hit graphic novel! And like all sequels, it must be BIGGER, BETTER, and PACKED WITH EVEN MORE NEAT STUFF! While the kids get to work, their superhero alter-egos make a startling discovery: supervillains do not come up with their own evil plans! The shocking truth? Every supervillain scheme comes from the mind of a single, mysterious bad guy. Now, Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk's BIGGEST SEQUEL IN HISTORY has our superheroes in a mad-dash, puzzle-filled race across Apocalyptia to stop the BIGGEST EVIL PLAN IN HISTORY!

