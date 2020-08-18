The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)

So Harley Quinn has been attacked by Punchline. Her throat has been cut, and she has been dumped in the sewers. What a perfect time to start hallucinating her own roast from friends and family across the decades? Including a return to the Jimmy Palmiotti/Amanda Conner/Chad Hardin days, in today's Harley Quinn #75 by Sam Humphries, Sami Basri, Nicola Scott, Emanuela Lupacchino, Ray McCarthy, Ramon Villalobos, Ngozi Ukazu, Joe Quinones and Riley Rossmo. With just the right amount of innuendo that Harley and Ivy fans remember so well.

But it is all a dream. And we get to see Harley Quinn stitch herself up, as seen in Batman #96, until Batman #97 comes gallumphing along, with {Poison Ivy still on Harley Quinn's mind it seems) as it is time for Batman to wake from his poisonous assault from the Joker.

It's not the first time Poison Ivy has had her own Eden of course. Somewhere Batman had been as well, back in the late four hundreds…

This Eden seems a little different.

A bit more naturalist – and a bit more naturist to boot.

But note how Harley is referring to Poison Ivy in the past tense throughout… more of the previously noticed rewriting?

