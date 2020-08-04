Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)

When we last saw Harley Quinn in the Batman comic books, it wasn't pretty. Going up against Punchline in Batman #93 and finding herself wanting, having her throat cut by the Joker's new girlfriend.

And her response isn't one of standing up, shrugging it off, and returning to the fray.

So what happened in the preceding three issues? Well, somehow, Harley Quinn managed to get it together, keep her throat together, breathe through the blood and make a stab at surviving, even if it meant a little impromptu DIY – or persuading someone else to do the wetwork.

A large neck scar. I'm sure it's the kind of think Harley could cover up, but will she want to? Will she prefer to wear the scar proudly? And is this the kind of aspect that will get picked up by the thousands of Harley Quinn cosplayers out there?

And will she ever be able to say Punchline's name? Even now that her vocal cords are back under her control? And who was it who patched Harley Quinn together – and do they have an easily accessible sewer system franchise operation for folk like her who get dropped in the drink?

BATMAN #96 JOKER WAR (RES)

DC COMICS

JUN200445

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt his past and present! As The Joker's plan materializes, the only person who can save Batman from the brink of true madness…is Harley Quinn?! Plus, who is the mysterious new figure known as Clownhunter?In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99

