The Latest On The Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America

People waited a long time for a Justice Society of America... but issue 5 will be out this week Here's the current schedule as well as a other late DC comics.

People waited a long time for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it back in 2011, removed from DC Comics continuity. The Golden Age superhero precursor to the Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late… of late. Issue 5 will be out this week. And we are promised solo series for Alan Scott, Jay Garrick and Wesley Dodds for October. Here's the current schedule as well as a few other late DC Comics books.

Justice Society of America #5 was scheduled for the 28th of March, then for the 20th of June, then for 18th of July and finally this coming Tuesday, the 1st of August.

Justice Society of America #6 was scheduled for the 23rd of May, then the 20th of June, then for the 25th of Julyt hen for the 8th of August and now for the 5th of September.

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July and then the 22nd of August then for the 5th of September and now for the 10th of October.

City Boy #4 looks like the latest to go down this path. Scheduled for the 22nd of August, it is now due on the 5th of September.

Looks like City Boy is joining the crew…

City Boy #4 has a new on-sale date of 9/5/23. Original on-sale date was 8/22/23.

City Boy #5 was scheduled for the 26th of September, it is now due on the 10th of October.

City Boy #6 was scheduled for the 24th of October, it is now due on the 7th of November.

Icon Vs. Hardware #4 was delayed from 9th of May to the 6th of June and then to the 11th of July, then to the 1st of August and now to the 15th of August.

Icon Vs. Hardware #5 was scheduled for the 22nd of August but now the 26th of September.

And there is hope.

Batman: The Audio Adventures #7 was been delayed from the 28th of March to the 13th of June and then to the 11th of July, but came out this week!

