The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates
Last week's Crossover #6 from Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw went to town with crossovers – which also meant a lot of legal notices in the back.
For those who prefer not to squint;
- "Crossover," its logos, and the likenesses of all characters herein are trademarks of Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw, unless otherwise noted.
- "Madman" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Michael Allred. All rights reserved.
- "Atomahawk" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Donny Cates & Ian Bederman. All rights reserved.
- "Powers" and the likenesses of all associated characteherein are TM & © 2021 Jinxworld, Inc. All rights reserved.
- "Astro City" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Juke Box Productions. All rights reserved.
- "God Country" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.
- "The Wicked + The Divine" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Kieron Gillen Limited & Fiction & Feeling Ltd. All rights reserved.
- "Luther Strode" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM &© 2021 Justin Jordan & Tradd Moore. All rights reserved.
- "Battle Pope" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Robert Kirkman & Tony Moore. All rights reserved.
- "Savage Dragon" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Erik Larsen. All rights reserved.
- "Chew" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Mighty Layman Productions, LLC. All rights reserved.
- "Black Hammer" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 171 Studios, Inc., and Dean Ormston. All rights reserved.
- "Avengelyne," Berserkers," Bloodstrike," Bloodwulf,' Brigade,' Glory," and 'Prophet" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Rob Liefeld. All rights reserved.
- "Hit-Girl" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Dave And Eggsy Ltd. & John S. Romita. All rights reserved.
- "The Paybacks" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Eliot Rahal, Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.
- "Buzzkill" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Mark Reznicek, Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.
- "Ghost" and "X" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Dark Horse Comics, Inc. All rights reserved.
- "The Darkness" and 'Witchblade" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Top Cow Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
- "Shadowhawk" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM © 2021 Jim Valentino. All rights reserved.
- "Incorruptible" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Boom Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.
- "I Hate Fairyland" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Skottie Young. All rights reserved.
This is what that kind of legalese will get you… and also lets us know just what characters Rob Liefeld still owns. And a few company names along the way as well…
Crossover #7 will be out in June, with the main creative team returning for #87 in July…
CROSSOVER #6 CVR A SHAW
IMAGE COMICS
FEB210183
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill
"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Six-The dome has been shattered. The world is burning. Everything has come undone. DO NOT miss the SHOCKING conclusion to the blockbuster final chapter of "KIDS LOVE CHAINS!"In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99
CROSSOVER #7
IMAGE COMICS
APR210151
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Dee Cunniffe (CA) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) John J. Hill
NEW STORY ARC "Wait. No. Hold on, what is this? Why is CHIP writing my book? Sorry, I know this is unprofessional to do in public, but no one at Image is answering my emails. Someone please call me!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!"In Shops: Jun 30, 2021
SRP: $3.99
CROSSOVER #8
IMAGE COMICS
MAY210080
"MEANWHILE," Part One After the massive events of the last arc (and not counting that weird issue that CHIP wrote… what the hell was that all about?), the adventure continues as new foes and new allies join the fold to uncover a deadly mystery beyond the walls of the dome. With special guest appearances by [REDACTED BY LEGAL]!In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99