The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates

Last week's Crossover #6 from Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw went to town with crossovers – which also meant a lot of legal notices in the back.

For those who prefer not to squint;

"Crossover," its logos, and the likenesses of all characters herein are trademarks of Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw, unless otherwise noted.

"Madman" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Michael Allred. All rights reserved.

"Atomahawk" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Donny Cates & Ian Bederman. All rights reserved.

"Powers" and the likenesses of all associated characteherein are TM & © 2021 Jinxworld, Inc. All rights reserved.

"Astro City" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Juke Box Productions. All rights reserved.

"God Country" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.

"The Wicked + The Divine" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Kieron Gillen Limited & Fiction & Feeling Ltd. All rights reserved.

"Luther Strode" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM &© 2021 Justin Jordan & Tradd Moore. All rights reserved.

"Battle Pope" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Robert Kirkman & Tony Moore. All rights reserved.

"Savage Dragon" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Erik Larsen. All rights reserved.

"Chew" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Mighty Layman Productions, LLC. All rights reserved.

"Black Hammer" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 171 Studios, Inc., and Dean Ormston. All rights reserved.

"Avengelyne," Berserkers," Bloodstrike," Bloodwulf,' Brigade,' Glory," and 'Prophet" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Rob Liefeld. All rights reserved.

"Hit-Girl" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Dave And Eggsy Ltd. & John S. Romita. All rights reserved.

"The Paybacks" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Eliot Rahal, Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.

"Buzzkill" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Mark Reznicek, Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw. All rights reserved.

"Ghost" and "X" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Dark Horse Comics, Inc. All rights reserved.

"The Darkness" and 'Witchblade" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Top Cow Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

"Shadowhawk" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM © 2021 Jim Valentino. All rights reserved.

"Incorruptible" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Boom Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.

"I Hate Fairyland" and the likenesses of all associated characters herein are TM & © 2021 Skottie Young. All rights reserved.

This is what that kind of legalese will get you… and also lets us know just what characters Rob Liefeld still owns. And a few company names along the way as well…

Crossover #7 will be out in June, with the main creative team returning for #87 in July…