The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz Gets Reprint at Dark Horse

The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz, by Will Franz and Sam Glanzman, was first published more than 60 years ago, but it will once again be printed by It's Alive! and Dark Horse Comics later this year. Billed as one of the most controversial comics of all time, the Kickstarter for the revival by It's Alive! last year explained how the book was credited with inspiring conscientious objectors to war in the United States and how the military pressured Charlton Comics to cancel the story.

The press release provides more details on the new printing:

After its original publication more than 60 years ago, The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz is being published by IT'S ALIVE and Dark Horse Books. The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz was originally written by 16-year-old Will Franz in Fightin' Army and illustrated by comic book creator and WWll veteran, Sam Glazman. It will soon be available in its finished state thanks to a new final chapter drawn by Wayne Vansant. The collection also includes a new historical essay by Stephen R. Bissette about the series. Found guilty by a U.S. military tribunal during WWll of a murder he didn't commit, Captain Willy Schultz is being transported to the rear to face a firing squad when his jeep hits a land mine, giving him the opportunity to escape. A few miles away, he finds a burned out German tank, and he gets an idea. Donning his enemy's uniform, Schultz hopes to escape execution by hiding amongst the Germans and doing anything he can to survive.

The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz will be in comic book stores October 19, 2022 and bookstores on November 1, 2022. The book will retail for $49.99, so you should have backed that Kickstarter and gotten a ten-dollar discount, shouldn't you have?! There's still time correct your mistakes and preorder it now.