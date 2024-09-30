Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth Is Confirmed (Spoilers)

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that "the Absolute Universe world is indeed the Elseworld, Alpha Prime," ahead of DC All In.

Dark Knights: Death Metal's revelations get a follow-up in Scott Snyder's DC All In Special #1.

Darkseid's return shakes the DC Multiverse, linking back to the Great Darkness and cosmic imprisonments.

Explore the Absolute Universe's intricate plot and its impact on DC's biggest icons and storylines.

Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers… Absolute Power #4 ends this week and set 52 days later, the DC All-In Special begins. Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that "the Absolute Universe world is indeed the Elseworld, Alpha Prime, the world seen at the end of Dark Knights: Death Metal #7 back in 2021 and never followed up on until now."

"The Elseworld, or Earth Alpha was the other centre of power in the Multiverse, and was a fragment of the Great Darkness, dormant since the first Crisis, and used to imprison Darkseid by the cosmic powers of the Quintessence. which he then escaped. So yes, now that we are finally looking at Earth Alpha, the Elseworld, created by Scott Snyder three years ago, it looks like with the Absolute Universe, he has been planning all this for quite some time…"

So yes, spoilers, Darkseid attacks. And it all got absorbed in the empty Justice League Unlimited membership card. Does this make Darkseid a member of the Justice League now? No idea. But the hidden world is indeed the one we have been waiting on.

Taking a day trip may not be advised however.

Ans we see the Elseworld, the Alpha World, the Absolute World from the perspective of the one who empowered it.

And yes that is a very familiar hand for those of who who have been following along with the portrayal of The Great Darkness through the decades. And Darkseid looks down upon what he has wraught.

Darkseid is the god of the Absolute Universe.

But he plans to make his journey back…. though DC Comics has already revealed who is living there…

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

