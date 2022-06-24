Nemesis Demands Vengeance in a Preview of Cradle of Filth #1

Cradle of Filth #1, by Holly Interlandi, Kenny Porter, Menton3, and Piotr Kowalski from Opus Comics, will defile comic book stores on Wednesday, July 20th, and final order cutoff is this coming Monday, June 27th. Produced in conjunction with and promoted by the band, the series sees all-star creators revisit concepts from Cradle of Filth albums. So let your local comic book store know you want a copy before Monday. And if you aren't convinced, it's not like Opus is going to place a black magic curse on you or anything like that (or at least, not that we know of). Instead, they've done something nearly as evil: given Bleeding Cool an EX-X-XCLUSIVE preview. Check it out below.

CRADLE OF FILTH #1

MAY221661 – Ryan Christensen cover

MAY221662 – Andrea Di Vito cover

MAY221663 – Menton3 cover

(W) Holly Interlandi, Kenny Porter (A) Menton3, Piotr Kowalski (CA) Ryan Christensen

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. Within this hidden vault, we revisit The Succubus and Nemesis in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $6.66