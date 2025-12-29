Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, poison ivy

The New Look Of Poison Ivy Revealed For Absolute Batman #17 (Spoilers)

The New Look Of Absolute Poison Ivy as revealed on the cover of the upcoming Absolute Batman #17 (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Poison Ivy debuts a striking new look as she returns to Gotham in Absolute Batman #17.

Scott Snyder and Eric Canete present a two-part Poison Ivy arc with major story surprises in store.

Batman faces a vengeful and mutated Poison Ivy after her release from the Ark-M facility.

Upcoming Absolute Batman issues promise gruesome horrors, monster battles, and Joker's new schemes.

Poison Ivy is coming to Absolute Batman in the New Year. And DC Comics has revealed the cover to Absolute Batman #17, featuring the new look of Absolute Poison Ivy….

… as a Björn Barends exclusive variant cover for East Coast Comics. Her body seems tattooed by chloryphyll, leaves seem to be growing out of her, and she appears to be generating plant fronds or strands to hold up the Batskull…

Not as much of a major change as the other Absolute Gotham rogue gallery that is. This is what we previously saw of her, in action, on a different cover.

And it looks like there vmay be a bit more to here than that. Scott Snyder has said, "ABSOLUTE BATMAN 17 & 18, February and March, is a special 2-part story by me & the amazing @EricCanete that has Bruce face off against our version of Poison Ivy! But expect a couple surprises in 17 big enough DC is redacting the covers for 18…" Here's that redacted cover…

That's a lot more redacted mass… aside from this sneak peek, of course… another take on a bat-chainsaw?

Has Absolute Batman got a chainsaw and venom pipes to go up against Absolute Poison Ivy?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story– Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 1/21/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MAHMUD ASRAR, and DECLAN SHALVEY

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. On Sale: 3/11/26

