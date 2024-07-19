Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, DC All-In, lois lane

The New Superwoman IS Lois Lane… And It's All Amanda Waller's Fault

Joshua Williamson said of writing Superman, "That'll be a big mystery, of who the new Superwoman is, and how she got her powers."

Article Summary Joshua Williamson teases a mysterious new Superwoman in DC's Superman.

Lois Lane becomes Superwoman following Absolute Power's finale.

Superman faces the return of Doomsday and a new enemy, the Time Flapper.

DC All-In relaunch in October aims to be a reader's jumping-on point.

Talking about taking over and writing the Superman comic book for DC ALl In, Joshua Williamson said "Superman is going to be a really important part of the stories moving forward past All In,… We're going to be doing some big, new stories in Superman. One of the things is, we're going to be introducing a new Superwoman. That'll be a big mystery, of who the new Superwoman is, and how she got her powers. But also, we're going to have the return of Doomsday. One of my favorite comics of all time is Death of Superman, and getting to play with Doomsday and doing some really cool, big action sequences with Doomsday is really exciting. One of the biggest stories I've ever done at DC is going to be in the Superman title."

I mean, it's not a mystery really. It's in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations.

SUPERMAN #19

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, CARLA COHEN, and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US 72 pages Variant $S.99 card stock ON SALE 10123/24

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY! Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman's greatest enemies…the Time flapper. Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman!

So, basically, it's Lois Lan (again) and she got her powers (somehow) as a result of the finale of Absolute Power…

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

