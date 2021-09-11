The Nice House On The Lake Can Get You Anything – Almost

The most recent issue of The Nice House Of The Lake revealed some more of the rules, how the inhabitants of the Nice House would continue to get stuff, ordering whatever they want (that does not immediately threaten their life) through a notepad that they can leave in their rooms. As far as omniscient prisons go, it is a very comfortable one – and the similarity to lockdown and Amazon Prime seems rather on the nose, even though it would have been written long before. But it does mean that early on, we get this scene out of context…

And then later getting to read everything else that led up to it.

Expect lots of gilded cage allegories to come, as well as how sweet these caged birds are singing. The trade-off between comfort, security, and liberty. And how many of us would go back into the Matrix if it was the deal struck for a fake opulence. And even if it is a choice that we have already made… but mostly about what comic books you could order if they could appear from thin-air and the effect this would have overnight on the collectable market of anything at all… also if this is a virtual reality, what happens when you use VR inside a VR! Also, is that a stuffed monkey or a real monkey? And why would one instead of the other be delivered by Walter?

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

A terrifying truth about the house is revealed! David wants nothing more than to make his fellow residents of the House laugh. He's the Comedian, right? That's what he does. But if no one's in the mood to laugh, then perhaps it's time for him to perform the other function of comedy: to tell his audience an unbelievable truth… Retail: $3.99