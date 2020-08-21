The Official Alien Cookbook in Titan Comics November 2020 Solicits

Cutting Edge: Sirens' Song is resolicited at Titan Comics in November, alongside the launch of their new Doctor Who Comic. But also, the official Alien cookbook of the movie. How scrambled are their eggs going to be? Here are their solicitations for November 2020.

ALIEN OFFICIAL COOKBOOK HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP201500

(W) Chris-Rachael Oseland

Alien: The Official Cookbook collects together 50 recipes that journey through the Xenomorph's terrifying life cycle; featuring recipes such as avocado Xenomorph eggs and chicken facehugger cordon bleu, there's something to whet every monstrous appetite. Whether you're an Alien fan orÂ Â just looking for the perfect quirky appetizers, this cookbook will thrill the eyes and the tastebuds. At last, it's your turn to be space's greatest apex predator.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $34.95

CUTTING EDGE SIRENS SONG #1 CVR A GUICE (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP201476

(W) Francesco Dimitri (A) Mario Alberti (CA) Butch Guice

Tomb Raider meets The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in brand new series by renowned fantasy author and award-winning Italian artist.

Brought together by a clandestine corporation, the world's greatest minds are set a challenge of epic proportions: the dodecathlon. Unlikely alliances are made in order to fulfill the quest, and uncover the mysterious truth behind it all. But as the conspiracy is unveiled, how many will survive…?

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $5.99

CUTTING EDGE SIRENS SONG #1 CVR B ALBERTI (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

CUTTING EDGE SIRENS SONG #1 CVR C GUICE B&W (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MUHAMMAD ALI KINSHASA 1974 HC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP201479

(W) Jean-David Morvan (A) Rafael Ortiz

Award-winning writer JD Morvan and renowned photographer Abbas' stunning graphic novel masterpiece which uses iconic photos to uniquely illustrate the historical 'Rumble in the Jungle' boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $29.99

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR A MOMOKO

TITAN COMICS

SEP201470

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Peach Momoko

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR B PHOTO

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR C JONES

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR D ANDOLFO

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR E STOTT

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

TITAN COMICS

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1-4 MOMOKO PACK

TITAN COMICS

SEP201480

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

Collects the stunning artwork of fan favorite artist Peach Momoko plus an exclusive virgin variant cover – only available with this pack!

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $29.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

SEP201481

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Artgerm

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.

Collects Horizon Zero Dawn #1-4

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $16.99

DOCTOR WHO TIME LORD VICTORIOUS TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

SEP201482

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks…

Collects Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious #1-2

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $16.99

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #2 CVR A LEONARDI (RES) (MR

TITAN COMICS

SEP201483

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo (CA) Ilya Kuvshinov

Max, Chloe and Rachel hit High Noon in Tombstone! As the road trip continues with two simultaneous tours, it's time for a showdown between Cowboys and… Pirates?

Original creative team returns with acclaimed writer Emma Vieceli (Doctor Who), and fan-favorite artists Claudia Leonardi & Andrea Izzo!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #2 CVR B GRALEY (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #2 CVR C TSHIRT (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #2 CVR D ZANFARDINO (RES) (

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #12 CVR A DAGNINO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP201487

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Fernando Dagnino

After six years off-world, ex-Blade Runner Ash has returned to Los Angeles, but now the hunter has become the hunted.

New story by Academy award-nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN (Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl)!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #12 CVR B MEAD (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #12 CVR C GUINALDO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #78 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP201490

In this special starship-focused issue, we speak to the voice of the U.S.S.

Discovery, Julianne Grossman, and examine the efforts to document and draw

the original Star Trek starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise. Plus, with all eyes on

Discovery Season 3, we interview some of the new additions to the cast.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $9.99

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #78 PX

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS INSIDER #199 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP201492

It's all about the Jedi in issue 199 of Star Wars Insider, with a host of features and interviews to prepare you for a new golden age of Star Wars storytelling with the launch of The High Republic this August.

We speak to Charles Soule, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Daniel JosÃ© Older about their work on and hopes for the ambitious publishing project-and drop some plot teasers along the way. Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and Sam Witwer (Darth Maul) reveal what it's like playing characters on opposite sides of the Force in The Clone Wars, and we go behind-the-scenes on ILMxLAB's Vader Immortal VR series.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #199 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP201494

OFFICIAL MAGAZINE TO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA!

A brand-new collector's edition focusing on the films that form Star Wars: The Skywalker saga, from THE PHANTOM MENACE to THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Iincludes a range of interviews and features from more than 40 years of Star Wars movie-making!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $29.99

STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA PX

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA NEWSSTAND

TITAN COMICS

SEP201496

OFFICIAL MAGAZINE TO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA!

A brand-new collector's edition focusing on the films that form Star Wars: The Skywalker saga, from THE PHANTOM MENACE to THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Iincludes a range of interviews and features from more than 40 years of Star Wars movie-making!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2021 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP201497

Star Wars Insider launches its 12th yearly special, packed to bursting with over 140 pages of news, reviews, interviews, and highlights from a galaxy far, far away!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $14.99

STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2021 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

JAMES BOND NO TIME TO DIE MAKING OF THE FILM HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

SEP201499

(W) Mark Salisbury

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. This lavish coffee table book takes readers behind the scenes of No Time To Die and reveals the film's locations, characters, gadgets, weapons, and cars, with exclusive on-set photography, concept art, stunt breakdowns, and more, accompanied by cast and crew interviews.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $50.00

MARVEL CLASSIC WOLVERINE WEAPON X OMNIBUS MMPB

TITAN BOOKS

SEP201501

(W) Marc Cerasini, David Alan Mack, Hugh Matthews

Collecting three fan-favorite Wolverine novels in a brand-new omnibus. In Weapon X, Wolverine's cruel origin unfolds as Logan is experimented on, escaping and hunting down those responsible. Road of Bones sees Wolverine cross the world to recover a stolen experimental drug that could cure all human disease, and Lifeblood explores Wolverine's past in World War II which comes back to haunt him.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $14.95