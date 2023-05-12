The Omnibus Digital Comics App Just Launched on the iPad Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser are looking to better the offering that Comixology used to give. That is the Omnibus App on iPad.

Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser are both comic book readers working in the tech industry looking to replicate the offering that Comixology used to give to digital comic book readers, before the Amazon absorption, but do it better. That is the Omnibus App. They have just launched an iOS App for the iPad right now, to be followed by iPhone, Android, PC and Mac in the future.

Offering a download or streaming digital experience, including DRM-free access where made available by the publisher. This would also include the return of In-App purchases, something Amazon was quick to remove after their purchase of Comixology, as well as a notification system to allow readers to follow individual creators and characters, including recommended reading lists and chronologies across different titles. Ad we have a list of publishers… so far.

Vault Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Scout Comics, Ablaze, Boom Studios, Ahoy Comics, Valiant, Image Comics, Silver Sprocket, Black Panel Press and CEX. No sign of IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Titan, Kodansha, Viz, Yen, Random House, Scholastic or DC Comics… no Marvel either, but I understand that may not have been as impossible as once thought.

There are the devices currently working with the Omnibus app. Do you have one of these? I do. And I've just downloaded it, and I'm getting Sequential App vibes already…