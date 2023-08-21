Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Emilia Harcourt, Knight Terrors, Lazarus Juice, lazarus planet

The Ongoing Effects of Lazarus Juice In The DC Universe (Spoilers)

The events of Lazarus Planet saw Lazarus Juices rain across the world, creating new superheroes, healing others and bringing some back from the dead.

It used to be the cliche that comic book events wouldn't actually have any impact, despite being sold as a story that would Change! Everything! Ever! would change very little. Maybe someone would get a new costume, and maybe we'd get a couple of new series that would be cancelled in nine months. But it does seem that both Marvel and DC Comics are doubling down on trying to bring events that do continue to play out across their shared universe for months, maybe years to come. Such as Lazarus Juice.

The events of Lazarus Planet saw Lazarus Juices rain across the world, creating new superheroes, healing others and bringing some back from the dead. Handy, really, and something that The Unstoppable Doom Patrol has fed off, dealing with the weird and wonderful new meta-humans that have emerged.

While The Brave And The Bold has Amanda Waller bringing back Emilia Harcourt from the dead,…

…with all the Lazarusness that's around. It looks like the tech bros at Doom Patrol are giving the Unbreakable nature of Niles Caulder's plans a little push.

While over in Knight Terrors #3, Insomniac is still covered in the Lazarus Juice that transformed him.

… Metagene is making big changes. And using a logo that looks like a bit of an X, as well as a double helix.

But it's not Twitter that they are recreating. But Meta… with the appropriate pronouns of course.

DC Comics, learning from Marvel Comics about the value of bringing people back from the dead as part of the structure of the universe going forward… especially if they are Emilia Harcourt.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO (KNIGHT TERRORS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN Art by KELLEY JONES, PASQUALE QUALANO, STEFANO LANDINI and BELÉN ORTEGA KNIGHT TERRORS TIE-IN! In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and Shado are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged–the Tempest! The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! Featuring a classic Batman tale of Gotham City Horror by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kelley! And this issue's Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5 (OF 7) CVR A CHRIS BURNHAM

(W) Dennis Culver (A/CA) Chris Burnham

WHO IS METAWOMAN? The World's Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA! Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team's former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS #4 (OF 4) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis,Danny Miki

LEARN WHY INSOMNIA HATES OUR HEROES! Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes. And I gotta be honest: I'm having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023

