The Past And Future Of X-Men Comics, Today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore X-Men's struggle with legacy and future in this week's comic releases.

Discover Emma Frost's reflections on Hellfire Club and Krakoa.

Sentinels #2 reveals Sebastian Shaw's fate after escaping Krakoa.

Uncover Wolverine's unexpected alliances and new adversaries.

This week sees the publication of Storm #2, Sentinels #2, Wolverine #3, Phoenix #5, Exceptional X-Men #3 and X-Men: From The Ashes #24. Some books are going over the past. Some have an eye on the future. Because, yes, yhe X-Men are still having trouble getting over their past. Even if there is a whole new future ahead of them. In Storm #2, people still have issues with the legacy of Krakoa…

,,, with their miracle pills and medicine. Wolverine still carries his around with him, of course.

… though Hank McCoy has forgotten all his medical solutions that… the other Beast had.

Ans so in Sentinels #2, we discover what happened to Sebastian Shaw when he fled Orchis and Krakoan retribution…

In Exceptional X-Men #3, Emma Frost reflects on her own history in the Hellfire Club and the Krakoan Quiet Council.

And she even makes a little meta-commentary on the state of X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and X-Factor which are all a little familiar…

Sentinels revisits the diner we saw in Free Comic Book Day's X-Men From The Ashes last year and the mutant waitress who is still there, taking days of Krakoa's past.

So, humanity's nose is out of joint…

…. they are posting comments…

… they have seen the Oklahoma news…

… and they are really, really mean. And as for last week's Uncanny X-Men vision of the future from Harvey…

With Colossus being attacked by those robot dogs that we saw in a previous flash forward from the QR code in Uncanny X-Men #1…

… it looks like those dogs are Sentinel dogs, as seen in Sentinels #2.

They may have some teething trouble. As it were. If only the X-Men had someone with the power to sort all this sort of thing out.

But it appears she may be a little busy with the likes of Godd The God Butcher, who has killed the most powerful people in the universe…

She can turn her enemy into a star. Or maybe Cyclops into a woman?

