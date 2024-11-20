Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

The Past And Future Of X-Men Comics, Today (Spoilers)

The Past And Future Of X-Men Comics, Today in Storm, Exceptional X-Men, Phoemix, Wolverine, Sentinels and From The Ashes (XSpoilers)

This week sees the publication of Storm #2, Sentinels #2, Wolverine #3, Phoenix #5, Exceptional X-Men #3 and X-Men: From The Ashes #24. Some books are going over the past. Some have an eye on the future. Because, yes, yhe X-Men are still having trouble getting over their past. Even if there is a whole new future ahead of them. In Storm #2, people still have issues with the legacy of Krakoa…

Marvel Comics

,,, with their miracle pills and medicine. Wolverine still carries his around with him, of course.

… though Hank McCoy has forgotten all his medical solutions that… the other Beast had.

Ans so in Sentinels #2, we discover what happened to Sebastian Shaw when he fled Orchis and Krakoan retribution…

Marvel Comics

In Exceptional X-Men #3, Emma Frost reflects on her own history in the Hellfire Club and the Krakoan Quiet Council.

Marvel Comics

And she even makes a little meta-commentary on the state of X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and X-Factor which are all a little familiar…

Marvel Comics

Sentinels revisits the diner we saw in Free Comic Book Day's X-Men From The Ashes last year and the mutant waitress who is still there, taking days of Krakoa's past.

Marvel Comics

So, humanity's nose is out of joint…

Marvel Comics

…. they are posting comments…

Marvel Comics

… they have seen the Oklahoma news…

… and they are really, really mean. And as for last week's Uncanny X-Men vision of the future from Harvey…

 

Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez
Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

With Colossus being attacked by those robot dogs that we saw in a previous flash forward from the QR code in Uncanny X-Men #1…

The Future Of The X-Men Revealed (Uncanny X-Men #5 Spoilers)
Uncanny X-Men #1 QR code by Gail Simone and David Marquez

… it looks like those dogs are Sentinel dogs, as seen in Sentinels #2.

 

Marvel Comics

They may have some teething trouble. As it were. If only the X-Men had someone with the power to sort all this sort of thing out.

But it appears she may be a little busy with the likes of Godd The God Butcher, who has killed the most powerful people in the universe…

She can turn her enemy into a star. Or maybe Cyclops into a woman?

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240743
(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero
EMMA FROST VS KITTY PRYDE! Kitty Pryde's determination to stay doggedly away from all things X-Men related becomes more strained by the day as EMMA FROST once again sticks her nose into things. Meanwhile, our new team is finding their rhythm. AXO, MELEE and BRONZE have officially entered the fray! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

PHOENIX #5
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240751
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri
LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE! Jean Grey made a human choice, and it's come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

SENTINELS #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240732
(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Justin Mason
OPERATION: SHAW! The Sentinels have their orders: enter an enemy nation, infiltrate a maximum-security prison and escape with Sebastian Shaw! Can Lockstep bring his people home safely? Will Shaw get the better of the new Sentinels, or does a greater shadow hang over Graymalkin Prison? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

STORM #2
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240722
(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini
STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #3
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240711
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo
DEPARTMENT H GOES HUNTING! Canada's DEPARTMENT H has their sights trained once more on WOLVERINE! Years ago, they played a role in WEAPON X and LOGAN's first assignment, but what else are they hunting now that mutants are hated and feared more than ever? Meanwhile, Wolverine's UNLIKELY ALLY may have just killed an innocent…and OLD ENEMIES of Wolverine's gather as more sinister machinations unfurl… A key issue, as the ALL-NEW villain moving against Wolverine comes into sharper focus… RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #24
Published November 18, 2024
Writer Tim Seeley
Penciller Eric Koda
When Beak learns a devastating secret about Beast, his holiday plans are tragically cut short…

