The Problem with Meddling in Nice House on the Lake #3 [Preview]

In this preview of Nice House on the Lake #3, we get some backstory about journalist Sam and the ways Walter has influenced, or more accurately controlled, his life and the lives of everyone invited to the lake house. For the better? It seems so, as unsettling as it is for Sam. You'd think he'd sow a little gratitude. Sure, his friend is an alien whose race has destroyed the entire Earth and everyone on it except for the people in the house… but it's a nice house, after all. Check out the preview below.
NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #3 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0621DC178
(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno
Walter's rules for their getaway strongly suggested the residents not leave the property lines of the House…but how far do they go? It's not like Sam, the Reporter, to leave a question like that unanswered…but what he finds when he walks the perimeter of the lake might turn out to be the story of his lifetime—however much longer it lasts!
In Shops: 8/3/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0621DC178 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #3 (OF 12) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO (MR), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from DC Comics
Jude Terror