The Problems With Legacies, DC Comics & Dark Crisis, Today (Spoilers)

In previous Dark Crisis gossip, Bleeding Cool suggested that Deathstroke might have an issue with the legacy system at DC Comics, where characters inherit the mantle of those who came before them. But also that Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mister Mxyzptlk, was embodying a certain toxic fandom who believe that some characters "deserve" to take on a role and some don't. Which basically comes down to, did they know the new character when they were younger? From today's Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5.

With Mickey Mxyzptlk only accepting a limited selection of successors. Tim Drake for Batman for example, and not a certain Jace Fox. even though Jace Fox actually appeared first…

Though in Jace Fox's own title, I Am Batman #14, he stands accused of cowardice, from running away from the Dark Crisis, from ex-Gotham cop Whitaker.

Mickey Mxyzptlk blames the heroes who were left behind for failing those who should have taken the mantle. And Kanye West blames… well we all know who Kanye West blames.

Jace Fox, the Batman Of New York ends up having a little Crisis of his own courtesy of this kind of "unworthy" criticism.

While Mister Mxyzptlk just gets enraged by the whole thing.

Jace Fox will get his proper Dark Crisis crossover next issue, which will tie in with Dark Crisis #6. But also has yet another legacy character to deal with, with his sister Tabitha taking to the streets.

And we all remember where she ends up in Future State as well…

And the newly revealed gods of Black Adam shows their power source may be formed from the same power source that has been fuelling these Crises of late,the Dark Multiverse.

Looks like this Dark Crisis is going to affect everyone, one way or another. For at least five minutes, until the next one comes along.

