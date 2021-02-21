Sunday Spoilers: Big First Appearances In Batman: Black And White #3

It's Batman time! Welcome to the first in a potentially-regular column on Bleeding Cool, Sunday Spoilers, where we look at one or two comic books coming this Tuesday or Wednesday – and reveal very select, limited spoilers for the speculatory market. So if you get to the comic store this week to find your store out of a certain comic book, you can totally blame this column. Indeed, it may be every single thing wrong with the comic book industry condensed into one article. It is quite possible that there will not be a second one.

Because this Tuesday sees the release of Batman Black & White #3 from DC Comics, a Batman anthology series based on a previous version by the great comics editor Marco Chiarello that DC refused to publish for ages. And about a year ago fired him. Anyway. So why is there going to be a lot of attention on this particular issue?

Well, it includes a story by Oscar-winning John Ridley and Olivier Coipel, with Batman Tim Fox – or Jace Fox. And as the solicitation says "reteam to dip into the world of Future State and expand the legend of the next Batman and introduce us to his new-well, she's not exactly Robin".

We know that Tim/Jace Fox will continue after Future State with Batman: Second Son, telling the story of his journey to become the Next Batman. There will be toys, cartoons, films and more to come. But who is his new Robin?

The official preview shows The Next Batman, captured by former Penguin henchmen doing their best impersonation of The Boogaloo Bois, the Igloo Bois…

As they come to terms with the fact that Batman is black now. They might as well be posting on 8chan.

That's as far as the preview goes. But if you go a little further, you get to see The Next Batman and the Not-Robin in action.

And together appear to make quite the partnership.

As if they know each other well.

But who is she? That we arrive at through a process of elimination.

It's his younger sister. Tiffany Fox, who first appeared in Batman #308 in 1979, which generally sells from $10-$15. Sister to Luke, Tim and Tam, daughter to Lucius and Tanya. And she has her history…

… but was not substantially explored until 2011's The New 52 reboot of DC's continuity, which reintroduced her along with her siblings in Batwing #22, which sells for about $6.

Another alternative future story shown in Batgirl: Futures End #1 shows Tiffany grows up to be Batgirl.

So, plenty of interest there… then throw in a mech pilot descendent of Batman

And another potential future Batman – and another child of Bruce Wayne.

The mythology of Batman continues to expand in this issue of Batman Black and White as we explore alternate takes and possible futures for the Caped Crusader from the minds of comics' most innovative and creative thinkers! Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and iconic Thor and Avengers artist Olivier Coipel reteam to dip into the world of Future State and expand the legend of the next Batman and introduce us to his new—well, she's not exactly Robin! Bilquis Evely, Eisner Award-nominated artist of The Sandman Universe's The Dreaming and Wonder Woman, writes and draws a tale that takes the myth of Batman to a medieval realm of knights and sorcery. In this vision of Batman, the Dark Knight is a real knight—and he must save a community from a dryad known as Ivy! Nick Dragotta, co-creator of East of West, makes his DC writing debut with a tale that looks at a post apocalyptic future where a giant Batman-like robot rampages through what's left of Gotham City. Celebrated co-writer of Grayson and writer of Nightwing Tim Seeley returns to his horror roots with one of comics' most legendary Batman and horror artists, Kelley Jones, to show us a Gotham cursed to be forever haunted by Batman! Bengal, international comics luminary and co-creator of Death or Glory, returns to DC to tell a story expressing Batman's admiration for his father and how he once protected Gotham City. $5.99 2/23/2021

