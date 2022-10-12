The Rarest Fiction House? Rangers Comics #2, Up for Auction

When it comes to determining the toughest-to-get Fiction House comic books, the elephant in the room is Jumbo Comics #1-8. Those oversized issues are much larger than standard Golden Age comic books and are thus not able to be CGC graded at present. That means they don't appear on the CGC census, and while the census is by no means a flawless tool to determine the rarity of comic books for a variety of reasons, as a rough guide and under many circumstances, it's often a reasonable pointer towards what's tough to get and what might not be. But turning towards the Heritage auction archives for a look at the availability of Jumbo Comics #1-8 is enlightening. Somewhat surprisingly, it appears that at least four or more unique copies of each of those issues have been offered by Heritage over the years, and often they've been offered multiple times. Yesterday, we mentioned the tough-to-get Kaanga Comics #8 was blowing up in this current Fiction House auction, and it looks like Rangers Comics #2 is even more rare. But there's a Rangers Comics #2 (Fiction House, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 White pages up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions.

There are only four "universal" (not restored) copies of Rangers Comics #2 on the CGC Census, with the highest graded at CGC 6.0 (there are two copies at that grade). Only one of those copies has traded hands at public sale in the CGC era, and it has sold twice via Heritage — most recently in 2021 for $5040. While there are a small handful of Fiction House comics with lower census numbers — notably Jet Aces #4, for example — it's unlikely that the census is an accurate reflection of rarity in such cases, because the comic book is less collected, of lower value and thus not often slabbed. Taking such factors into account, it appears that Rangers Comics #2 might just be the toughest to get Fiction House comic out there, but there's a Rangers Comics #2 (Fiction House, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 White pages up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions.

Rangers Comics #2 (Fiction House, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 White pages. Titled Rangers of Freedom. Rated a Gerber "8" or "rare" on the Photo-Journal Guide to Comics Scarcity Index, this issue sports a terrific Dan Zolnerowich World War II cover and Joe Doolin interior art. Super-Brain's Nazi Gangsters take on the Rangers of Freedom on the cover and inside. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $774. CGC census 10/22: 2 in 6.0, none higher.

CGC Grader Notes:

Front Cover Fade

Left Center Back Cover Stain

Right Center Back Cover Stain

Right Center Front Cover Large Crease

Spine Stress Lines

Top Front Cover Small Spine Split

Top Staple Front Cover Detached

Whole Book Wear All Corners

Whole Book Wear All Edges

View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1017099001.

up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions. In addition to the items listed in this post, you can check out Fiction House titles such as Planet Comics, Jumbo Comics, Jungle Comics, Fight Comics, Rangers Comics, Wings Comics and much more. New to collecting Fiction House or want to learn more? Bleeding Cool is doing an ongoing deep dive into the history behind Fiction House in the run-up to this auction. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.