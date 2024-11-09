Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: atlas comics, walmart

The Return Of Atlas Comics, 50 Years On With Paramount, Walmart & Mego

Atlas Comics, the seventies comic book publisher set up by former Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman fifty years ago, kicked off its 50th-anniversary revival as part of Walmart's first-ever NYCC booth at this year's New York Comic Con. A historical display showed the history of Atlas/Seaboard characters like The Grim Ghost, Phoenix, Devilina, Iron Jaw, Lomax and Hands of the Dragon. SP Media Group plans to make movies from the Atlas Comics library with Akiva Goldsman and Paramount Pictures. And that will include an exclusive partnership with Walmart for collectibles and merchandise, action figures with Mego Toys, and a line of apparel with Mad Engine.

SP Media President Scott Karol said, "Comic book publishing by itself probably isn't the greatest business in the world. But comics publishing is part of an ecosystem where you have comic books, graphic novels, novels, merchandising, film and television, AR, VR, short form on social media. So it's really part of an ecosystem where we feel comic book publishing is very important." Scott Karol is headquartered on the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood.

Frank Barbieri, vice president of content and digital at Walmart – and also co-creator of Five Ghosts, The Revisionist, Astonishing Times, The Precinct, Black Market, The White Suits and Violent Love, and writer on Avengers, Lobo, Solar and Howling Commandoes – says "Walmart is excited to further enhance collectables experiences in stores and online, connecting the comic book community with exclusive merchandise inspired by dynamic Atlas character designs for fans to fall in love with all over again.

Steven Paul, chairman of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics and developer and producer on the Ghost Rider movies, has stated, "Atlas/Seaboard has a treasure trove of fascinating characters and a deep history in the comic book world that we're beyond excited to resurface. The chance to carry on Martin Goodman's legacy and share this experience at New York Comic Con is an honor for us all as we begin to inject our titles with new life for modern audiences…. From the beginning, Atlas Comics' expansive library of characters and stories was crafted as an interconnected universe. Devilina serves as the introduction, and we are dedicated to honoring this foundational vision of Atlas, ensuring that audiences can fully immerse themselves in these dynamic characters and narratives".

Other partners include Jason Goodman, publisher and grandson of Martin Goodman. Jason says "The dynamic characters and world-building behind Atlas/Seaboard dates back to the golden age of comics, crafted by some of the greatest creators of all time. We aim to honor their legacy and my grandfather's vision to build a powerhouse source of content and innovation."

Also involved are Conor O'Farrell, director of development at SP Media Group and Jeff Rovin, Atlas/Seaboard's former editor-in-chief and writer of the Tom Clancy's Op-Center novels.

One of Atlas/Seaboard's characters, Devilina, created by Jeff Rovin, about the sister of Satan who must confront her demonic powers and banish her brother back to hell is getting a film development with Paramount Pictures. With a screenplay written by Black List writer Rebecca Webb in which a sheltered young woman travels to New York in search of her past, to discover she is the sister of Satan, and her twin brother has been manipulating her, while a detective investigates a series of murders linked to her. "Dating back to the golden age of comics, Atlas has been home to some of the greatest comic book creators of all time. There are so many characters to love and so many stories to be told," said Jon Gonda, EVP, Production, Paramount Pictures' Motion Picture Group.

Other titles being renewed include Phoenix, Grim Ghost and Hands of the Dragon,

