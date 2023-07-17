Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: galaxy, hawkgirl

The Return of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star to DC in Hawkgirl Spoilers)

Galaxy's return to DC was solicited for Hawkgirl #2 out in August. But she will be making an earlier appearance in Hawkgirl #1 out this week.

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star was a YA graphic novel with an original character created by Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor, published in May last year about Taylor Barzelay who is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war, hiding disguised as a boy on Earth. Until she meets Kat Silverberg from Metropolis and everything changes.

And while she may be a stranger to the rest of the DC Comics Universe, Batman already knows all about her. And I mean all about her.

And you think that Facebook and Google have too much data about you… and yes, that does mean that Galaxy and Kat are still together. And while that series was a trans allegory, with other characters they are letting the subtext be text.

Hawkgirl #1 is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

HAWKGIRL #1 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS AND BATTLING NEW FOES! Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DCU's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins here by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash).

HAWKGIRL #2 (OF 6) CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Derrick Chew

GUEST-STARRING GALAXY, FROM THE HIT YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL! Hawkgirl's made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis's A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl's Nth metal wings and Vulpecula's plans before it's too late? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/15/2023

