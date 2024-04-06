Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: enormous, godzilla, kaiju, kickstarter, Mehdi Cheggour, Tim Daniel

The Return Of Godzilla-Meets-Walking Dead Comic, Enormous

Tim Daniel and Mehdi Cheggour’s giant monster comic, Enormous is now returning in an even more enormous form on Kickstarter,

Article Summary 'Enormous' comic returns via Kickstarter, building on 2012's giant monster narrative.

Invader Comics editor-in-chief Michael Perkins aims to reintroduce and expand the series.

Kickstarter campaign offers Volume 2, exclusives, and limited edition prints for backers.

With a successful campaign, Tim Daniel teams with DB Andry for the series' next chapter.

Do you remember Tim Daniel and Mehdi Cheggour's giant monster comic, Enormous? First published in 2012 as a one-shot by Image Comics, then a six-issue series from 215 Ink – now Invader Comics – in 2014, and a second volume in 2015, it is now returning in an even more enormous form on Kickstarter, just as Godzilla X Kong are carving out a new empire in the cinemas (there's a review of mine pending which I am sure will be published at some point).

"Enormous is one of those titles I'm extremely proud of," says Invader Comics editor-in-chief, Michael Perkins. "What Tim and Mehdi created was ahead of its time, but now feels like the right moment to make those books available again and continue the story. This Kickstarter campaign will help us to fund the creation of new material, while giving readers the opportunity to catch up on what came before."

Enormous tells the story of Ellen Grace – a former school teacher who has lost everything and now leads a search & rescue team into the ruins of the city to locate children orphaned by a mysterious cataclysm. Displaced from atop the food-chain, humankind struggles to stave off their extinction, while a shattered society scrambles for refuge in the wake of the monstrous rampage. But not all the remaining humans think alike, and in a world dominated by monsters, man is still the most dangerous animal of all.

Launched last month, the Kickstarter campaign for Enormous Volume 2 contains issues #7-12 of the original series, along with a host of bonus rewards, including free shipping within the United States. And fans who missed the previous campaign can opt to get Volume 1 (issues #1-6) in print or digital form as well.

In addition to the aforementioned print and digital tiers for Volume 2, or both volumes together, there are limited edition prints available for people who want to offer some extra support – PLUS a special Retailer Tier with an exclusive cover.

"The two most important things for us are offering a quality product and introducing readers to some great work they wouldn't otherwise see," adds Perkins passionately. "Enormous is one of those books that deserves a wider audience, especially as the world rediscovers its love of kaiju epics. Not only will this campaign give people a thrilling ride, but it will give us the necessary tools to take things to the next level as DB Andry joins Tim Daniel on writing duties for the next chapter of the series."

Currently with $2797 against a $666 goal from 70 backers 54 hours to go,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!