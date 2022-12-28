The Return Of Jason Oakey, 30 Years Later, in Miracleman #3 (Spoilers)

Previously, thirty years ago, Young Miracleman – Dicky Dauntless – revived from the dead by the Qys technology, had gone AWOL. Miracleman had made an advance to him, encouraged by Miraclewoman, and it had not gone done as she had led him to believe. Young Miracleman fled, and readers have had to wait three decades to find out what happened next, from Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham.

But for a world which claims to now be a post-scarcity civilisation, where man wants for none, there remains one major scarcity.

Super powers, enhancememts, being granted to humanity, via a lottery system, but far less and far fewer than it seems was initially intended.

And the man who was at the top of the list but then pulled out… we have met him before.

This is Jason Oakey, as first seen in Warrior Magazine #14, in a Marvelman interlude by Alan Moore and Alan Davis, the boy who meets Mike Moran in a forest clearing.

And who asks questions of this superhero, as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

And who, years later for Total Eclipse #4, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham would create their first Miracleman story, in which that meeting was recalled after sex.

At a time when the world, as it now was, offered everything conceivable.

And now that memory itself is gone, subsumed by fictional accounts of it.

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham revisited that character, now redrawn and published for the first time, thirty years later. What of the creative team's memory of telling this story back then, has that also gone, subsumed by time? This is the kind of comic book that brings up such concepts.

Even this world, it seems, has promises that it didn't live up to…

…. and some that it did.

