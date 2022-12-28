The Return Of Jason Oakey, 30 Years Later, in Miracleman #3 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Previously, thirty years ago, Young Miracleman – Dicky Dauntless – revived from the dead by the Qys technology, had gone AWOL. Miracleman had made an advance to him, encouraged by Miraclewoman, and it had not gone done as she had led him to believe. Young Miracleman fled, and readers have had to wait three decades to find out what happened next, from Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

But for a world which claims to now be a post-scarcity civilisation, where man wants for none, there remains one major scarcity.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

Super powers, enhancememts, being granted to humanity, via a lottery system, but far less and far fewer than it seems was initially intended.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

And the man who was at the top of the list but then pulled out… we have met him before.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

This is Jason Oakey, as first seen in Warrior Magazine #14, in a Marvelman interlude by Alan Moore and Alan Davis, the boy who meets Mike Moran in a forest clearing.

Miracleman

And who asks questions of this superhero, as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

Miracleman

And who, years later for Total Eclipse #4, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham would create their first Miracleman story, in which that meeting was recalled after sex.

Miracleman

At a time when the world, as it now was, offered everything conceivable.

Miracleman

And now that memory itself is gone, subsumed by fictional accounts of it.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham revisited that character, now redrawn and published for the first time, thirty years later. What of the creative team's memory of telling this story back then, has that also gone, subsumed by time? This is the kind of comic book that brings up such concepts.

Marvel Comics Wednesday

Even this world, it seems, has promises that it didn't live up to…

Marvel Comics Wednesday

…. and some that it did.

MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #3
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220813
(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham
Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham present the first ALL-NEW chapter in "The Silver Age!" ?High atop the Himalayas, Dicky Dauntless searches to find his place in the Age of Miracles. He'll make new friends and encounter a frightening, familiar face – Johnny Bates! It's Young Miracleman and Kid Miracleman – face-to-face!
MatureIn Shops: Dec 28, 2022
SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.