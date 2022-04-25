The Return Of Motor Crush From Brenden Fletcher & Babs Tarr In 2023?

Motor Crush was a comic book series by Brenden Fletcher, Babs Tarr and Cameron Stewart published by Image Comics, from the team that found success in a relaunch of Batgirl at DC Comics, a run that had a big impact the upcoming Batgirl movie. By day, Domino Swift competes for fame & fortune in a worldwide motorcycle racing league. By night, she cracks heads of rival gangs in brutal bike wars to gain possession of a rare, valuable contraband: an engine-boosting "machine narcotic" known as Crush. The series saw its final eleventh issue published in April 2018, and the solicitation for the twelfth issue cancelled, in favour of a publishing plan that would see a series of graphic novels follow instead of serialised single issues.

However, no such graphic novel was published. And Cameron Stewart was the subject of a number of allegations in 2020. Now, however, Amazon has a listing for a third volume, collecting the unpublished issues 12 to 16, in January 2023. Might August 2022 bring a new listing for Motor Crush #12? Or is this an old solicitation that has been revived for a new original graphic novel?

The solicitation also lists Cameron Stewart, but I understand he is no longer part of this project going forward. Rob Haynes is also listed as an artist, who worked previously on Motor Crush #8.

Motor Crush Volume 3 (Motor Crush, 3) Paperback – January 31, 2023

YALSA's 2018 Great Graphic Novels for Teens. The acclaimed sci-fi action-adventure series MOTOR CRUSH returns with another burst of hot pink energy! Domino Swift is used to gunning for victory on the racetrack. But what happens when a far bigger trophy is on the line? As Domino struggles to understand her mysterious past and tumultuous present, the future of all humanity rests in her hands. Will she make it to the finish line? Collects MOTOR CRUSH #12-16

The original solicitation for Motor Crush #12 stated "New story arc. At long last, the truth of Domino's origin is revealed, turning her world inside out."