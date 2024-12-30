Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: caption, oxford

The Return Of Oxford's Small Press Comics Convention Caption For 2025

The Return of Oxford's Small Press Comic Book Convention, Caption, for August 2025... donations most gratefully accepted

Through the nineties, noughties and a chunk of the teens, I loved going to Caption, a small press comic book convention held mostly in Oxford, where I lived for a couple of years. It led me to discover the work of Jeremy Dennis, to celebrate that of Terry Wiley and Mark Stafford, as well as hold long conversations into the night with Woodrow Phoenix and Matt Booker. It ran as a non-profit festival from 1992 – 2017, until life got in the way. But it will now be returning to Oxford in 2025, as Caption: REBIRTH on the 16th of August. And is going for a fundraising drive right now on IndieGoGo, courtesy of Amy Letts, who helped organise two previous Captions. Others involved running the new Caption include Emily Brady, Andy Luke, Barry Renshaw, Matt Chambers and Vickie Bernard. Amy Letts writes;

Unlike commercial comics conventions, Caption has always been non-profit. Its sales table is run by the organisers, allowing creators to roam free and mingle with fans in a relaxed, non-pressured environment. Without barriers, everyone got involved in Talks and Workshops, naturally networking, swapping tips and making friends with people with a shared interest in comics. Our goal is, quite simply, to bring Caption back so that more people can share in the positive and unique comic festival experience. As an Autistic person, I personally found Caption the most comfortable and welcoming experience I have ever had at a comics event. For Caption 2025 it is my personal goal to make it as accessible and neurodiverse-friendly as possible. Caption's different way of selling comics allows for creators to get straight to social interaction and real networking, without anxiety. In a market where distribution is difficult, the sales table lets creatives access their readers, and the social space allows for those introductions. Attendees get to make contact in a friendly environment with an opportunity to relax and an ethos of fun.

They are looking to raise between two to three thousand pounds to fund the Caption Festival." Around £1200 will go to hiring a venue to accommodate aprox. 100 attendees, £800 for printing fliers, booklets, badges and t-shirts etc. and finally £1000 for our Special Guests." And they have digital and physical perks for those who donate now, including Digital Pass,Remote Pass, Day Pass, Weekend Pass, Royalty Pass, festival T-shirts and mystery comics bundles. Amy continues;

"If we do not reach our goal we will endeavor to seek further funding from sponsors, grants and additional rounds of fundraising. If necessary we can down-scale the event by hiring less space, reducing the hours, printing a smaller booklet and relying more on volunteers. Conversely, if we smash our target an raise more we can get a bigger, better venue in central Oxford."

They are currently just shy of a thousand pounds and the funding runs until tomorrow, I am just about to donate myself, why not join me? Whether you are going or not, if it goes ahead, I promise to report back for Bleeding Cool for all of those who can't make it to Oxford… it's always a good excuse to return.

