The Senator and Wally Wood on An Earth Man on Venus, Up for Auction

An Earth Man on Venus is the story of Myles Cabot, an electrical engineer who is accidentally transported to the planet Venus while conducting a scientific experiment. There he finds himself in the middle of a war between a race of giant intelligent ants and an oppressed humanoid race. A classic tale that has legendary comic book artist Wally Wood adapting a classic science fiction tale that first appeared in the pulp Argosy in 1924, there's a copy of Earth Man on Venus nn (Avon, 1951) Condition: VG/FN up for auction at 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 at Heritage Auctions.

An Earth Man on Venus started life under the title The Radio Man, serialized beginning in the June 28, 1924 issue of the Argosy pulp. Ralph Milne Farley was the pseudonym for writer and statesman Robert Sherman Hoar, a great-great-grandson of American founding father and Declaration of Independence signer Roger Sherman and an accomplished politician in his own right. Hoar was a Massachusetts state senator and assistant Attorney General, and was a significant force within the Democratic Party of his era on issues ranging from suffrage to constitutional and patent law. Hoar was also a prolific writer on periodicals ranging from Amazing Stories to American Mercury and Scientific American, and was offered the editorship of Amazing Stories in 1938. When he declined, fellow Milwaukee Fictioneers member and publishing legend Raymond A. Palmer became the editor.

The Radio Man was collected by Fantasy Publishing Company in 1948, ahead of this 1951 comic book adaptation published by Avon Periodicals and featuring a Gene Fawcette cover. But it's the artwork by the legendary Wally Wood on this adaptation of Hoar's science fiction classic that makes this one so desirable to collectors. An underappreciated moment of early 1950s science fiction, there's a copy of Earth Man on Venus nn (Avon, 1951) Condition: VG/FN up for auction at 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 at Heritage Auctions.