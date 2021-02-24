The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters

Kodansha announced that the spinoff of the hit manga series The Seven Deadly Sins will be getting a simultaneous digital release of its serialized chapters at the same time as Japan. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse from master mangaka Nakaba Suzuki launched on Wednesday with new chapters released weekly same-day-as-Japan. To celebrate the latest adventure in Suzuki's universe, the first five chapters of this new series are now available via Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle & Crunchyroll!

In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds…after all, it's his destiny! It's the classic hero's journey with the call to adventure all over again! No other genre follows Joseph Campbell more than the shonen fantasy genre. It's a tried-and-true plot filtered through the emotional directness of manga storytelling. Creator Suzuki and his editors work the story like a well-oiled machine, and The Seven Deadly Sins has proven a massive hit in Japan to warrant a spinoff series.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a new story in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins but can be enjoyed totally on its own! The standalone spinoff series is perfect for fantasy fans the world over. The long-running adventure-fantasy, shonen manga, The Seven Deadly Sins, originally debuted in Japan in October 2012 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine. The English adaptation saw its debut from Kodansha Comics, March 2014, and recently ended in January 2021 with the release of the series' 41st volume. Fans of the series can also stream The Seven Deadly Sins anime via Netflix, with four seasons now available.