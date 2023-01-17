The Sims 4 Reveals New Simtimates Collection & Bathroom Clutter Kit Two new packs are on the way for The Sims 4, as players will have a chance to fall in love and accessorize their bathroom on January 19th.

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed two new DLC packs coming to The Sims 4 with the Simtimates Collection and the Bathroom Clutter Kit. First off, you can take your characters to new heights of relationships in a special collection of fun and flirty contemporary loungewear. This includes lace, straps, and silhouettes, as well as a collection of underwear, as you can see here. When you're done flirting it up, you can get to work cleaning your bathroom or making it more of a mess than before with a collection of items that will make it feel more lived-in. Both of those go live on January 19th for prices they have not yet revealed, but you can read more about them below.

The Sims 4: Simtimates Collection

"The Sims worked with MeUndies to design assorted items in the Simtimates Collection Kit that flatter every body, with fun prints that show off individuality and personality, allowing your Sims to get comfy and intimate. It is important to both MeUndies and The Sims, that people, and Sims, feel confident and empowered in their bodies, and by extension, their clothes. Our items will look great on all shapes and sizes. Add confidence to your Sims' closets with bedroom styles inspired by today's fashion trends."

Bathroom Clutter Kit

"The Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit encourages Sims to embrace the mess of daily life. Whether you want to leave makeup and combs scattered on the counter or give your Sims some additional drawers to keep them tidy, the choice is yours with this collection, featuring bathroom decor for all ages. From cute wall decals for kids to grandma's dentures, this kit has something for everyone. Transform your Sim's bathroom into an elegant retreat where they can escape life's mayhem. Or, let that mayhem spill over into the open and let your Sim fully embrace the clutter. With this kit, you can create spaces that reflect the personalities of a variety of Sims."