Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ufc, UFC 6

UFC 6 Releases New Video Showcasing Its Various Game Modes

UFC 6 has a brand-new video out showing off many of the game modes in the latest edition, including Career Mode and the Hall of Legends

Article Summary EA Sports has released a new UFC 6 deep-dive video, highlighting Career Mode, The Legacy, and Hall of Legends.

Hall of Legends lets players relive iconic UFC fights and superstar careers through gameplay, cinematics, and footage.

UFC 6 Career Mode adds more choices, bigger consequences, double-title opportunities, and the chance to chase BMF gold.

The Gym, monthly updates, and Fight Week content give UFC 6 players new fighters, rewards, and post-launch challenges.

EA Sports has released a new video for UFC 6 this week, this time going over many of the modes you'll experience in the game. The deep-dive video runs about five minutes and shows off some of the latest additions to this entry, including the Hall of Legends and the Legacy, which will take you back through different eras of the sport. Not to mention the return of Career Mode and a more robust training mode to get you better at striking and holds. We have more details as well from the team below, as the game arrives on June 19, 2026.

UFC 6 Comes With New Modes To Challenge You Across Eras

Hall of Legends: An immersive experience that explores the stories, environments, and moments that shaped the careers of UFC superstars. Relive iconic fights through a seamless mix of live footage, cinematic scenes, and gameplay in this game-changing celebration of MMA greatness.

An immersive experience that explores the stories, environments, and moments that shaped the careers of UFC superstars. Relive iconic fights through a seamless mix of live footage, cinematic scenes, and gameplay in this game-changing celebration of MMA greatness. The Legacy: An interactive prologue to Career Mode, allowing players to shape the journey of MMA prospect Chris Carter. Players will navigate intense drama and fierce rivalries as they guide Carter from the regional fight scene to the UFC, all in pursuit of championship glory.

An interactive prologue to Career Mode, allowing players to shape the journey of MMA prospect Chris Carter. Players will navigate intense drama and fierce rivalries as they guide Carter from the regional fight scene to the UFC, all in pursuit of championship glory. UFC Career Mode: Players can choose to jump into the fire against today's top-ranked UFC contenders with their Created Fighter, favorite UFC star, or Chris Carter from The Legacy. UFC Career Mode now features an expanded decision-driven system, with 10 times as many choices as UFC 5, each with higher stakes and a bigger impact on progression and legacy. Players can now fight for and defend 2 titles simultaneously, as well as duke it out for the BMF belt.

The Gym: A centralized hub where players can recruit and train UFC stars and play with them across any game mode to level up their fighters and earn new trainers, boosts, and exclusive cosmetic rewards.

A centralized hub where players can recruit and train UFC stars and play with them across any game mode to level up their fighters and earn new trainers, boosts, and exclusive cosmetic rewards. Live Service Highlights Monthly Updates: UFC 6 will deliver fresh content to fans each month, including rostered fighter drops, Fighter Skins, and a limited number of Fighter Pass legends. Fight Week: Available post-launch, Fight Week brings content aligned with real-world Numbered Events, including Fight Week-specific challenges and rewards.



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