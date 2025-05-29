Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mad cave, smurfs

The Smurfs Archives Get A Third Hardcover Volume In October

The Smurfs Archives get a third hardcover volume in October 2025 from Mad Cave Studios and PaperCutz

For the first time ever, The Smurfs adventures continue to be collected in their originally published order in English. The third volume from Mad Cave/Papercutz is scheduled for October, with over 300 pages of story and historical commentary, in hardcover for $40.

The Smurfs Archives Vol. 3

Creator: Peyo

Format: 9.5 x 12.5 inches

Page count: 304

Price: $39.99

Ages: Middle Grade

ISBN: 9781545820575

On-sale Date: October 21, 2025

The Smurfs, originally Les Schtroumpfs in French and De Smurfen in Dutch, is a Belgian comic book franchise created by the Belgian comics artist Peyo, the pen name of Pierre Culliford, in 1958. The stories focus on a village of small, blue creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest. Their first story, which introduced the Smurfs, The Flute with Six Holes – later renamed The Flute With Six Smurfs and then The Smurfs And The Magic Flute – was originally serialised in Spirou magazine and was a Johan et Pirlouit comic. The Smurfs were a big hit with readers and spun off into their own series and merchandise, creating a billion-dollar franchise.

The first Smurfs Archive contained their first 1958 Johan and Peewit story, their Little Smurfs adventures and their first album-sized story from 1963, The Flying Smurf, as part of the first twelve Smurf stories reprinted along with introductions and historical context by Smurfologist, Matt Murray, over 204 pages in hardcover. The third volume is another 50% in size. Expect that Smurfologist to be back with even more surfing knowledge to smurf with you all…

Mad Cave Studios is the parent company to Maverick, Nakama Press, and Papercutz. Papercutz states that it is dedicated to "publishing great graphic novels for all ages. Popular with reluctant readers and gifted readers alike, Papercutz graphic novels for kids, tweens, and teens include a wide range of genres, including humour, action adventure, mystery, horror, and favourite characters.

