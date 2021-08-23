The Snake Eats Its Own Tail in Superman 78 #1 [Preview]

Superman 78 #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, bringing the world of Superman the movie into comics. A comic based on a movie based on a comic? Yes, our old friend the ouroboros has begun eating its tail again.
SUPERMAN 78 #1 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0621DC022
0621DC023 – SUPERMAN 78 #1 (OF 6) CVR B EVAN DOC SHANER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) Wilfredo Torres
Fly into director Richard Donner's Superman once more in Superman '78! Written by Robert Venditti (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and drawn by Wilfredo Torres (Batman '66), Superman '78 tells a brand-new adventure in the world of the beloved film. A bright, shining day in Metropolis is interrupted by a mysterious drone that crash-lands in the city and starts wreaking havoc. This looks like a job for Superman! But where did the metallic menace come from, what is its purpose, and who is Brainiac?
In Shops: 8/24/2021
SRP: $3.99
